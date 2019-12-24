70000 Tons Of Metal 2020 - Artist-Escorted Shore Excursions Planned For Round X Of The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise; Video Trailer

Round X of 70000 Tons Of Metal will be sailing January 7 to January 11. Check out 70000tons.com for complete details.

Organizers have checked in with the following update: "Sailors, check out this latest video from 70000Tons.TV! We're only a few weeks away from the ultimate heavy metal festival experience... the anticipation is killing us!

"Explore our beautiful Caribbean destination for #RoundX, #Cozumel, with your favorite Artists on Day 3 of 70000 Tons Of Metal, The Original, The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise!

"You'll be able to register for these awesome exclusive events via the Cruise Planner which you can access via your Royal Caribbean online account. You can also book excursions directly on board the ship, but don't wait, there are limited spots available!

"Here are our exclusive excursions for #RoundX:

- Mayan Laser Tag in Chankanaab Park with members of Cruachan

- Dune Buggy Snorkel & Beach with members of Atheist and Origin

- Deluxe Beach Break and Playa Mia Water Park with members of Grave Digger

- Adventure at Punta Sur Eco-Park with members of Trollfest

"For more information about our Artist Escorted Shore Excursions check out our website.

"Our 70000Tons.TV team was also able to catch up with one lucky Survivor, Yasmin, who got the chance to interview Exodus in Vienna.

"If you don't know your way around our gigantic vessel, don't worry because Kimmy G has got you covered!"

Bands announced for the cruise thus far are: Aborted, Aether Realm, The Agonist, Archon Angel, At The Gates, Atheist, Axxis, Bloodbound, Candlemass, Carach Angren, Cattle Decapitation, Cruachan, Edenbridge, Einherjer, Emperor, Epica, Finntroll, Flotsam And Jetsam, Grave Digger, Haggard, Ihsahn, Incantation, Kampfar, Kissin' Dynamite, Leaves' Eyes, Michael Schenker Fest, Moonsorrow, Novembers Doom, Omnium Gatherum, Origin, Orphaned Land, Soen, Sortilège, Stam1na, Suffocation, Devin Townsend, Trollfest, Venom, Wintersun.

As always, 70000 Tons Of Metal will be host of some very exclusive performances: Moonsorrow will perform their album Verisäkeet in its entirety, and Wintersun will play their ONLY two shows of 2020 on board.

Survivors and first-time sailors will headbang their way on board the 154,000+ ton luxury cruise ship, the Independence of the Seas, from Miami / Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to the beautiful island of Cozumel, Mexico and back. Sailors will be joined by 60 world-class heavy metal bands, performing 120+ shows over 4 nights. Only 3000 tickets will be sold.

Prices start at USD 833.00 plus taxes and fees per person and include on board accommodation, unrestricted access to all shows, meals, and numerous special events including Meet & Greets with all bands on board.

Don’t miss the boat! Visit 70000tons.com to book your cabin before they’re gone.