70000 Tons Of Metal 2020: Round X Pre-Cruise Parties Video Recap

Round X of 70000 Tons Of Metal sailed January 7 to January 11, 2020. Organizers have compiled an exclusive recap of the pre-cruise activities leading up to Round X of 70000 Tons Of Metal, The Original, The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise.

3,000 Metalheads from 71 different countries across the Globe assemble in beautiful sunny South Florida in anticipation of the ultimate Heavy Metal vacation.

The annual beach party that takes over Miami Beach the day before sailing is quite a sight to behold as a flock of black t-shirt clad metalheads descend on the sandy shores. One Swiss Survivor who we interviewed, Kaufi, says it best: “The atmosphere on board [70000 Tons Of Metal] is absolutely unbelievable. People from over 70 countries, there’s no politics, there’s just Heavy Metal and it unites the people.”

For many returning Sailors this beach party is the first part of their annual Heavy Metal family reunion. The highlight of their day is taking the group photo at the beach, a memory that many will cherish for a lifetime. Spirits are high and Sailors from all over the world are teeming with excitement and anticipation because they will head to Port Everglades the next day to embark on Round X of The Original, The World’s Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise.

70000 Tons Of Metal is The Original, The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise - 60 World Class Artists play 120+ Concerts for only 3,000 Sailors on a luxurious Cruise Ship sailing from Florida to Jamaica.

