70000 Tons Of Metal Cruise 2017 - ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ And ELIZE RYD Perform With KAMELOT (Video)

The 2017 installment of the annual 70000 Tons Of Metal Cruise set sail February 2nd - 6th on board Royal Caribbean’s luxurious Independence Of The Seas, leaving from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida to Labadee, situated on the northern coast of Haiti. During Kamelot's set, the band was joined by vocalists Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy) and Elize Ryd (Amaranthe). Both ladies have recorded and performed with Kamelot in the past and the cruise gave then the opportunity to reunite. Fan-filmed video is available below.

Bands performing during the cruise included: Amaranthe, Amorphis, Angra, Annihilator, Anthrax, Arch Enemy, Avatarium, Axxis, Carcass, Cattle Decapitation, Cruachan, Cryptex, Cryptopsy, Dalriada, Death Angel, Demolition Hammer, DevilDriver, Draconian, Dying Fetus, Edenbridge, Einherjer, Equilibrium, Ghost Ship Octavius, Grave Digger, Haggard, Kalmah, Kamelot, Manegarm, Marduk, Misery Loves Co., Moonsorrow, Mors Principium Est, Nightmare, Omnium Gatherum, Orden Ogan, Orphaned Land, Pain, PowerGlove, Psycroptic, Revocation, Saltatio Mortis, Scar Symmetry, Serenity, Stam1na, Striker, Stuck Mojo, Suffocation, Testament, Therion, Total Death, Touch The Sun, Trauma, Trollfest, Uli Jon Roth, Unleashed, Vreid, and Xandria.

Watch for more footage in the coming days, along with an overview from BraveWords.com's own Metal Tim Henderson. Check out the BraveWords photo gallery courtesy of Mark Gromen here.

Photo by Jeremy Saffer