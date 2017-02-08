70000 Tons Of Metal Cruise 2017 - Fan-Filmed Video Of DEATH ANGEL, PAIN, CARCASS, MOONSORROW And More Posted

The 2017 installment of the annual 70000 Tons Of Metal Cruise set sail February 2nd - 6th on board Royal Caribbean’s luxurious Independence Of The Seas, leaving from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida to Labadee, situated on the northern coast of Haiti. Fan-filmed live video of several bands on the cruise can be viewed below.

Death Angel

Pain

Carcass

Moonsorrow

Striker

Unleashed

Orphaned Land

Bands performing during the cruise included: Amaranthe, Amorphis, Angra, Annihilator, Anthrax, Arch Enemy, Avatarium, Axxis, Carcass, Cattle Decapitation, Cruachan, Cryptex, Cryptopsy, Dalriada, Death Angel, Demolition Hammer, DevilDriver, Draconian, Dying Fetus, Edenbridge, Einherjer, Equilibrium, Ghost Ship Octavius, Grave Digger, Haggard, Kalmah, Kamelot, Manegarm, Marduk, Misery Loves Co., Moonsorrow, Mors Principium Est, Nightmare, Omnium Gatherum, Orden Ogan, Orphaned Land, Pain, PowerGlove, Psycroptic, Revocation, Saltatio Mortis, Scar Symmetry, Serenity, Stam1na, Striker, Stuck Mojo, Suffocation, Testament, Therion, Total Death, Touch The Sun, Trauma, Trollfest, Uli Jon Roth, Unleashed, Vreid, and Xandria.

Watch for more footage in the coming days, along with an overview from BraveWords.com's own Metal Tim Henderson. Check out the BraveWords photo gallery courtesy of Mark Gromen here.