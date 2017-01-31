70000 Tons Of Metal Cruise - Complete Performance Schedule Revealed

The performance schedule for the upcoming 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise has been revealed. This year’s cruise will sail February 2nd - 6th onboard Royal Caribbean’s luxurious Independence Of The Seas, which will be leaving from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida to an all new Caribbean dream destination: Labadee, situated on the northern coast of Haiti, featuring pristine beaches, coral reefs and lagoon-like bays surrounded by forested mountains.

Bands confirmed for the event include: Amaranthe, Amorphis, Angra, Annihilator, Anthrax, Arch Enemy, Avatarium, Axxis, Carcass, Cattle Decapitation, Cruachan, Cryptex, Cryptopsy, Dalriada, Death Angel, Demolition Hammer, DevilDriver, Draconian, Dying Fetus, Edenbridge, Einherjer, Equilibrium, Ghost Ship Octavius, Grave Digger, Haggard, Kalmah, Kamelot, Manegarm, Marduk, Misery Loves Co., Moonsorrow, Mors Principium Est, Nightmare, Omnium Gatherum, Orden Ogan, Orphaned Land, Pain, PowerGlove, Psycroptic, Revocation, Saltatio Mortis, Scar Symmetry, Serenity, Stam1na, Striker, Stuck Mojo, Suffocation, Testament, Therion, Total Death, Touch The Sun, Trauma, Trollfest, Uli Jon Roth, Unleashed, Vreid, and Xandria.

The complete performance schedule for the cruise can now be found at this location. For more details and tickets visit this location.