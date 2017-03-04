70000 Tons Of Metal - Jamming For A Cause With Auction Of Signed MICHAEL SCHENKER 2004 Model Dean Guitar

Round 7 of The Original, The World’s Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise set sail February 2-6, 2017, marking the seventh consecutive sellout for 70000 Tons Of Metal. Priding themselves as being an International Heavy Metal Family at Sea, 70000 Tons Of Metal 2017 sailed with metalheads from an astounding 74 different countries who enjoyed a luxury Caribbean cruise leaving from Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, FL to Labadee, Haiti and back.

With 61 acts representing practically every genre of Metal, playing 123 shows across 4 stages, 70000 Tons Of Metal has been noted as the biggest and best Heavy Metal Cruise, with one of the highlights being Jamming With Waters In International Waters. Hosted by Jeff Waters of Annihilator, the official 70000 Tons Of Metal All Star Jam once again wrote a new chapter in heavy metal history when a spectacular lineup of the musicians on board 70000 Tons Of Metal 2017 teamed up to perform classic Metal Anthems!



Prior to sailing there was a lot of online discussion amongst sailors about what they could do to provide aid to those in need in Haiti, which inspired the crew at 70000 Tons Of Metal to make their own contribution - they will be auctioning off a very unique Michael Schenker 2004 model Dean Guitar, which was signed by the world class artists who participated in the jam:

Elize Ryd (Amaranthe)

Esa Holopainen (Amorphis)

Jeff Waters / Fabio Alessandrini / Rich Hinks / Aaron Homma (Annihilator),

Charlie Benante / Frank Bello / Scott Ian (Anthrax)

Ben Ash (Carcass)

Mark Osegueda / Will Carroll (Death Angel)

Lisa Cuthbert (Draconian)

Jon Gallagher (Dying Fetus)

Van Williams (Ghost Ship Octavius)

Axel Ritt (Grave Digger)

Bobby Blitz (Overkill)

Per Nilsson (Scar Symmetry)

Fabio D'Amore (Serenity)

Rich Ward (Stuck Mojo)

Alex Skolnick / Steve DiGiorgio / Gene Hoglan (Testament)

Thomas Vikström / Linnéa Vikström (Therion)

Russ Bergquist (Touch The Sun)

Steven Wussow / Philip Restemeier (Xandria)

All proceeds from the auction will be donated to the people of Haiti via Direct Relief. Direct Relief is a nongovernmental, nonsectarian, and not-for- profit humanitarian aid organization with a mission to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies by delivering medicines and medical supplies to people in all 50 U.S. states and in 80 countries. Since 2010, Direct Relief has provided over $204 million in critically needed medical aid to over 200 healthcare facilities and organizations caring for Haiti’s most vulnerable communities. For more information about Direct Relief please visit DirectRelief.org

The 70000 Tons Of Metal Dean Guitar Auction for Haiti will begin March 5th, 2017 at 2:00 PM Eastern time, running until March 12th at 3:00 PM Eastern time. From Europe this is 20:00 CET, or 19:00 GMT

For more information and to submit your bid, please visit this location.

The Jamming With Waters In International Waters All-Star Jam, hosted by Annihilator frontman/founder Jeff Waters, hit the waves once again on the 2017 run of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise. Fan-filmed video of the on-stage mayhem featuring many of the artists on board can be viewed below.

The 2017 installment of the annual 70000 Tons Of Metal Cruise set sail February 2nd - 6th on board Royal Caribbean’s luxurious Independence Of The Seas, leaving from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida to Labadee, situated on the northern coast of Haiti.

Bands performing during the cruise included: Amaranthe, Amorphis, Angra, Annihilator, Anthrax, Arch Enemy, Avatarium, Axxis, Carcass, Cattle Decapitation, Cruachan, Cryptex, Cryptopsy, Dalriada, Death Angel, Demolition Hammer, DevilDriver, Draconian, Dying Fetus, Edenbridge, Einherjer, Equilibrium, Ghost Ship Octavius, Grave Digger, Haggard, Kalmah, Kamelot, Manegarm, Marduk, Misery Loves Co., Moonsorrow, Mors Principium Est, Nightmare, Omnium Gatherum, Orden Ogan, Orphaned Land, Pain, PowerGlove, Psycroptic, Revocation, Saltatio Mortis, Scar Symmetry, Serenity, Stam1na, Striker, Stuck Mojo, Suffocation, Testament, Therion, Total Death, Touch The Sun, Trauma, Trollfest, Uli Jon Roth, Unleashed, Vreid, and Xandria.

Check out the BraveWords photo gallery courtesy of Mark Gromen here.