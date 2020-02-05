70000 Tons Of Metal Jamming For A Cause With Online Auction Of Signed Dean MICHAEL SCHENKER Guitar For Charity

For the tenth year in a row, 70000 Tons Of Metal, The Original, The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise, took heavy metal fans on their dream vacation. Round X took place from January 7-11, 2020, and hosted 3000 metalheads headbanging their way back to the place where it all began in 2011: the beautiful island of Cozumel, Mexico.

With a strong connection to the International Heavy Metal community, the organizers proudly call themselves the 'United Nations of Heavy Metal at Sea', and for good reason - Headbangers hailing from an astonishing 71 different nations were welcomed on board for Round X!

Although this “homecoming” sailing was a sentimental celebration of the tenth voyage of this Headbangers' dream vacation, the organizers remain conscience that relief and awareness of poverty and emergencies in Mexico is needed. As they did back in 2017 with full proceeds going to relief efforts in Haiti, the 70000 Tons Of Metal skipper and his crew have organized another signed guitar auction. This time, a signed Dean Michael Schenker Standard electric guitar will be auctioned, and full proceeds of the guitar auction will be donated to poverty and disaster relief efforts in Mexico (via Direct Relief Mexico, a non-profit humanitarian aid organization).

The Dean Michael Schenker Standard guitar that will be auctioned for 70000 Tons Of Jamming For A Cause has been signed by musicians who partook in 70000 Tons Of Metal's All Star Jam: 'Jamming in International Waters', one of the cruise's highlights where world-class musicians on board team up to perform classic Metal Anthems.

The guitar has been signed by: Aksel Herloe (Einherjer), Alexander Krull (Leaves' Eyes), Asim Searah (Wintersun), Bodo Schopf (Michael Schenker Fest), Chris Segger (Striker), Cronos (Venom), Dirk Brand (Axxis), Frode Glesnes (Einherjer), Gary Holt (Exodus), Jack Frost (Seven Witches), Jakob Björnfot (Ghost Ship Octavius), James Rivera (Seven Witches), John Longstreth (Origin), Marco Lazzarini (Archon Angel), Matt Wicklund (Ghost Ship Octavius), Matthias Degener (Axxis), Michael Schenker (Michael Schenker Fest), Michael Spencer (Flotsam & Jetsam), Micki Richter (Leaves‘ Eyes), Ole Sønstabø (Einherjer), Pascal "Paco" Jobin (The Agonist), Patrik J Selleby (Bloodbound), Simone Simons (Epica), Stefano Franceschini (Aborted), Teemu Mäntysaari (Wintersun), Tony Portaro (Whiplash), Van Williams (Ghost Ship Octavius), Vicky Psarakis (The Agonist), Yves Campion (Archon Angel) and Zak Stevens (Archon Angel).

The 70000 Tons Of Jamming For A Cause Dean Michael Schenker Standard Electric Guitar Auction for Mexico will launch online, starting on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 3:00 PM EST and end on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 6:00 PM EST. For more information and to place a bid, head here.