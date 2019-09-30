70000 Tons Of Metal - Official 2019 AfterMovie Streaming

An official aftermovie for the 2019 edition of 70000 Tons Of Metal, the world's biggest heavy metal cruise, can be seen below:

Below you can find the first official video trailer for the 2020 edition of 70000 Tons Of Metal.

60 metal bands play 120 shows for only 3,000 fans on one 154,000ton cruise ship sailing from Florida to Cozumel, Mexico. Are you ready to start next year in style? Round 10 of The Original happens January 7 - 11, 2020. Book your cabin now at this location.