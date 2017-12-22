70000 Tons Of Metal #SurvivorsAsk Video Featuring APOCALYPTICA, Shore Excursions, Bloopers

In this installment of 70000tons.tv the crew travel to Tallinn, Estonia where a lucky 70000 Tons Of Metal Survivor was selected to interview Apocalyptica members Perttu Kivilaakso and Mikko Sirén for #SurvivorsAsk.



They also preview the shore excursions available for 70000 Tons Of Metal 2018 cruisers to book in Grand Turk, which include several scuba diving and snorkeling adventures, kayaking, swimming up close and personal with Atlantic Stingrays, an off-road safari adventure, deep sea fishing, and much more!



Check out some behind the scenes bloopers with our hosts and many of your favorite artists including members of Iron Maiden, Anthrax, Municipal Waste and Cryptopsy.



70000 Tons Of Metal is The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise - 60 Metal Bands play 120 Shows for only 3000 Fans on one 154,000 ton cruise ship sailing from Florida to Grand Turk, Turks & Caicos.

The highly anticipated eighth edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise sails from Miami / Fort Lauderdale, FL to Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos Islands and back on February 1st - 5th, 2018. Newly added to the performance lineup are Exhumed and Sirenia.

Thus far, 45 of 60 bands have been announced, and every band on board 70000 Tons Of Metal plays twice: Aborted, Aeternam, Alestorm, Amberian Dawn, Battle Beast, Benediction, Benighted, Beyond Creation, Cannibal Corpse, Dark Tranquillity, Die Apokalyptischen Reiter, Enslaved, Evergrey, Exciter, Exhumed, Freedom Call, Goatwhore, Gyze, In Extremo, Insomnium, Internal Bleeding, Korpiklaani, Kreator, Masterplan, Metal Church, Meshuggah, Naglfar, Necrophobic, Obscura, October Tide, Primal Fear, Rhapsody, Sabaton, Samael, Septicflesh, Sepultura, Sinister, Sirenia, Sonata Arctica, Swallow The Sun, Threshold, Witchery, Wolfchant, Wolfheart, and Voivod.

Ticket prices for the 2018 cruise start at USD 766.00 plus taxes and fees per person and include on board accommodation, access to all shows, meals, room service as well as port and service charges. Everyone on board is a VIP, and most importantly the bars on the ship never close!

“Every year I book a very diverse lineup trying to cover all sub-genres of heavy metal," says Andy Piller, The Skipper of 70000 Tons Of Metal. "The only thing that's even more diverse are our Survivors. Last year we welcomed metalheads from 74 (seventy-four!) different nations on board, making 70000 Tons Of Metal truly feel like the United Nations of Heavy Metal... at sea! Just imagine having people from all over the globe on the same ship. Origin, race, language, religion, lifestyle, all of that does not matter anymore. You can feel the vibe on board that everyone is equal. That's what makes me most proud about 70000 Tons Of Metal."

Visit the official 70000 Tons Of Metal website at this location, and be sure to check out their official Facebook page.

70000 Tons Of Metal have uploaded the official AfterMovie detailing the 2017 edition of the The World’s Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise. Check it out below:

See BraveWords.com's overview of the 2017 edition of 70000 Tons Of Metal from Metal Tim Henderson here.