70000tons.tv Presents SurvivorsAsk Video Interview With ARCH ENEMY

In this installment of 70000tons.tv, travel to Munich, Germany where a lucky 70000 Tons Of Metal Survivor was selected to interview Arch Enemy guitarist Michael Amott and vocalist Alissa White-Gluz for #SurvivorsAsk.

And hilarity ensues when 70000 Tons' own Kimmy G interviews drummer Reed Mullin from Corrosion Of Conformity Blind.

Also, look forward to Round 8 of 70000 Tons Of Metal, with a preview of the 2018 destination Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos.

70000 Tons Of Metal is The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise - 60 Metal Bands play 120 Shows for only 3000 Fans on one 154,000 ton Cruise Ship sailing from Florida to Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos.

Are you ready to start next year in style? Round 8 of The Original happens February 1st to 5th, 2018. Book your cabin now at 70000tons.com.



