70000tons.tv Presents SurvivorsAsk Video Interview With TESTAMENT

In this installment of 70000tons.tv, travel to Anaheim, California where a lucky 70000 Tons Of Metal Survivor was selected to interview Testament for #SurvivorsAsk.



We look forward to Round 8 of 70000 Tons Of Metal, with a visual tour of the dining options offered onboard Independence Of The Seas.



Witness an air hockey deathmatch as Caitlin interviews guitarist Andy Gillion from Finnish melodic death metal band Mors Principium Est.

70000 Tons Of Metal is The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise - 60 metal bands play 120 shows for only 3000 fans on one 154,000 ton cruise ship sailing from Florida to Grand Turk, Turks & Caicos.



Are you ready to start next year in style? Round 8 of The Original happens February 1st - 5th, 2018. Book your cabin now at 70000tons.com.