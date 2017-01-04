9 – Featuring Members Of HADES, DOG EAT DOG Streaming Two Rare Tracks

NJ's #9 have just released two never before heard songs from their 1994 recording at Big Blue Meenie in Hackensack, NJ.

The band featured Dan Lorenzo (Hades/Npn-Fiction) on guitar, Dan Nastasi (Mucky Pup/Dog Eat Dog) on vocals, Mike Cristi (Non-Fiction) on drums and bassist Damon Trotta.

That line-up was the original version of NJ's Non-Fiction in 1989 before Alan Tecchio (Hades/Watchtower) replaced Nastasi on vocals. #9 re-formed with the original Non-Fiction line-up in 1994 and recorded an album's worth of material that got shelved when Nastasi got a solo deal for Nastasee.

"I've always thought #9 had the potential to do something. Unfortunately the timing was never right. We played a dozen or shows as Non-Fiction with this line-up. We opened for Leeway, Manowar, Nuclear Assualt and a few other bands. We actually had a show in Long Island with Sound Garden, Faith No More and Voi Vod booked, but Nastasi turned down that show as he had just joined Murphy's Law. These songs are rough mixes, but I'm glad they finally got to see the light of day", said Lorenzo.

Stream the tracks here: The Story Goes, The Real In Reality.

#9 has no plans on reuniting at this time.