9ELECTRIC Collaborates With CARLA HARVEY Of BUTCHER BABIES; "The Light" Single Available Now

9Electric collaborates with Carla Harvey of Butcher Babies on "The Light", the new single from the upcoming Megalith album. Megalith will be available via Pavement Entertainment and hits the streets on March 29th. Pre-order the album now on iTunes to receive an instant download of "The Light". The single is also available on Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon.

Mikey Lopez, 9Electric guitarist, expresses his excitement on Megalith. Lopez says, "I'm ecstatic that Megalith is so close to being released. It's been quite the journey for 9Electric to get to this point, and the thing I'm most proud of is the growth of the band and our music."

The band went through some lineup changes and stripped their sound back down to basics on the new album. Lopez continues,"I'm really excited, and hope that this new record will speak to people on as deep and meaningful of a level as it does to our band."

"The Butcher Babies and 9Electric have a lot of history," explains Harvey. "We played some of our early shows together in Hollywood, and have both undergone a lot of changes over the years. When I heard ‘The Light,’ I thought it was a great opportunity to showcase a side of both me and the band that a lot of people might not expect, and I’m really excited about how the song came out!"

On working with Harvey, 9Electric singer Ron Underwood says, "We've known Carla for a long time. I even directed a video with her in it a while back. We knew we wanted to feature a female guest vocalist on this song, and she was someone that we knew would do an amazing job with the clean vocals. As expected, it was a blast to collaborate with her again!"