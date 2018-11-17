A Backstage Pass With REVOCATION’s Dave Davidson

During a recent tour stop in support of new album The Outer Ones, Revocation frontman Dave Davidson gave Jackson a close-up look at his signature Warrior axes.





The Outer Ones entered the international charts in October. See below for all positions:

#46 Billboard Top 200 Albums (USA)

#59 Current Digital Albums (USA)

#62 Digital Albums (USA)

#64 Top 200 (Canada)

#5 Top Hard Music Charts (Canada)

#52 Top Digital Music Charts (Canada)

The album can be ordered here

Produced by Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Queensryche, Whitechapel, etc.),The Outer Ones sees Revocation pushing both the death metal and progressive elements of their signature sound harder than ever.

"I knew that I wanted to go in a darker direction, and this is our most death metal album to date," states vocalist/guitarist Dave Davidson. "Sometimes when death metal bands go down the prog route they lose some of that edge, but we wanted to keep the aggression at the forefront of what we do while still pushing our boundaries."

Moving away from the societal and historical themes that informed 2016's Great Is Our Sin, this time Davidson has immersed himself in the fantastic, evoking one of the great writers of the sci-fi/horror genre.

"The title is my ode to H.P. Lovecraft and the entities of pure cosmic horror that rule that universe he created. Since the new music we were writing was so evil and spacey in sections it seemed to be the right title to fit the overall vibe. But while the lyrical content is largely influenced by such writings, in every allegory there is of course some reflection of the real world, so I enjoy writing in a way that could have one overlaying meaning and then another deeper, symbolic meaning as well."

Album stream:

"Of Unworldly Origin" video:

Later this month, Revocation will head over to Europe for a full headliner run. Comments the band: "We are very excited to announce our first headline tour across Europe! We'll be playing a bunch of new music off "The Outer Ones" along with some classics and a few deep cuts as well. Also joining us on this excursion are the tech death masterminds in Archspire, Soreption and Rivers Of Nihil. This tour has been a long time in the making, thanks to all our fans that have helped to grow this band overseas, we cannot wait to headbang with you all!"

Dates:

November

28 - Berlin, Germany - Badehaus

29 - Aarhus, Denmark - Voxhall

30 - Hannover, Germany - Chez Heinz

December

1 - Dresden, Germany - Puschkin

2 - Poznan, Poland - U Bazyla

3 - Brno, Czech Republic - Melodka

4 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

5 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar

6 - Munchen, Germany - Backstage

7 - Milano, Italy - Circolo Svolta

8 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff

9 - Marseille, France - Jas Rod

10 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

11 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol

12 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club

13 - Bilbao, Spain - Stage Live

14 - Pau, France - l’Ampli

15 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

16 - London, UK - Underworld

17 - Birmingham, UK - Mama Roux

18 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece

19 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

20 - Brussels, Belgium - Magasin 4

21 - Nijmengen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

22 - Essen, Germany - Turock

Revocation lineup:

David Davidson - Guitars / Vocals

Dan Gargiulo - Guitars / Vocals

Brett Bamberger - Bass / Vocals

Ash Pearson - Drums