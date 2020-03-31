A BOWIE CELEBRATION Feat. COREY GLOVER, SASS JORDAN, And More - North American Dates Rescheduled For September

Mike Garson’s A Bowie Celebration has announced specific dates for fourteen of the performances that were postponed or cancelled as a result of the global pandemic. The tour will resume on September 2 in Detroit. General and VIP tickets can be purchased here. A portion of tour proceeds will go to The Recording Academy and its affiliated charitable foundation MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund to help peers in the music community affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

A Bowie Celebration features key alumni musicians of David Bowie's bands from across the decades. Anchored by Mike Garson along with a revolving selection of additional performers which include Gerry Leonard, Carmine Rojas, Kevin Armstrong and Alan Childs. This tour will focus on David Bowie’s fifth album Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars, and his eighth studio album, Diamond Dogs - both ranked amongst the greatest albums of all time.

Keyboardist and band leader Mike Garson is the longest-standing member of any of Bowie’s bands, having performed with David at over 1,000 concerts. Gerry Leonard was a Bowie musical director and guitar player. Joining them are Let’s Dance/Serious Moonlight/Glass Spider bassist Carmine Rojas and Alan Childs, who was Bowie’s drummer on his 1987 Glass Spider world tour. Kevin Armstrong also joins the David Bowie alumni tour having recorded and played with Bowie at Live Aid, on the first Tin Machine album and tour, amongst other Bowie projects. Between them, the alumni band have over 40 years tenure recording, writing and playing live with Bowie.

Also joining the upcoming A Bowie Celebration tour in North America is vocalist Corey Glover (pictured above), founding member of Living Colour, along with Canada’s rock sensation Sass Jordan and fan favorite Joe Sumner.

Rescheduled appearances include:

September

2 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

3 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

4 - Munhall, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

5 - Falls Church, VA - The State Theatre

9 - Toronto, ON - QET

11 - Medford, MA - Chevalier Theatre

12 - Lebanon, NH - Lebanon Opera House

13 - New London, CT - Garde Arts Center – Mainstage

16 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie

17 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

18 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen PAC

19 - New York, NY - Sony Hall

20 - Brookville, NY - Tilles Center