A BREACH OF SILENCE Cover THE WEEKND In New "Shameless" Video

Brisbane Australia’s award-winning metal band A Breach Of Silence have revealed a brand new music video to celebrate 150,000 Spotify plays of their metal cover version of "Shameless" by The Weeknd. The video, which can be seen below, was directed by Matt Donaldson.

This is the fourth music video from their latest full-length album Secrets, which was produced by Fredrik Nordstrom and Henrik Udd (Bring Me The Horizon, Arch Enemy, In Flames).

“Most of us in the band follow The Weeknd and we’re huge fans of his music,” says bassist Blair Layt. “We wanted to do something off the cuff and really different for the Secrets album, so Shameless was an easy choice for us.” Guitarist Mat Cosgrove continues, “We just wanted to try and make this song a bit more energetic by breathing some heavy rock and metal into it... and I think we achieved that!”