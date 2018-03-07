A BREACH OF SILENCE Reveals New "Secrets" Video

Australia’s award winning powercore-metal pioneers A Breach Of Silence, have revealed a brand-new music video for the title track off their latest album, Secrets. This is the third music video from their latest full-length album, produced by Fredrik Nordstrom (Bring Me The Horizon, Arch Enemy, In Flames). The video was directed by Matt Donaldson.

“The issue with the world right now is that social media reinforces your beliefs and opinions (whether they are right or wrong), which can create less free-thinking and more uneducated opinions,” states bassist Blair Layt. “The result is people fall further down a path of values (or lack thereof) based upon those reinforced beliefs. At the end of the day, it takes critical thinking and due diligence to weed through all the false messaging out there. That’s essentially what we wrote the song about, but we tried to write it in a way, so people can connect to it however they want. There's a million different ways to interpret it, and that's the beauty of music.”

Guitarist Mat Cosgrove elaborates, “For the video, we wanted to do something a little different. We used 'beauty' as a metaphor for the music. We wanted to feature some of our favorite places in Queensland which are very close to our hearts, and it certainly doesn't hurt to have someone a bit more attractive than us in the video either. But what is she thinking? What does her body language, and facial expressions mean? It all depends upon how you interpret it. Based on whatever you think, it can be interpreted in any number of ways. That's the essence of music and the arts, it can be seductive and breath-taking while not 'forcing' someone to draw a specific opinion about something. That's our Secret.”