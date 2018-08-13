A DYING PLANET Streaming Debut Album Ahead Of Friday's Official Release

Progressive metal stalwarts Jasun and Troy Tipton - known for their work in Zero Hour, Cynthesis, Abnormal Thought Patterns, and more over the past two decades - arise with their newest musical entity, A Dying Planet. An advanced stream of their upcoming debut album Facing The Incurable can be found below.

With six tracks surging with nearly fifty-three minutes of dynamic material, Facing The Incurable was mixed Forrester Savell (Animals As Leaders, Sikth) and mastered by Alan Douches (Between The Buried And Me, Mastodon). The record features guest contributions, including keyboards on "Missing" by Bill Jenkins, vocals on "Resist" by Paul Villarreal, vocals on "Poisoning The Well" by Erik Rosvold, and vocals on "Facing The Incurable" and "Missing' by Luda Arno. The album is completed with photography by Brian Kirksey and cover artwork by Erick Wurm Pollard.

Facing The Incurable will see independent release through the band's own CynNormal Lab Recordings on CD and digital platforms on August 14th; find pre-orders via Bandcamp here and Amazon here.

Tracklisting:

“Resist”

“Facing The Incurable”

“Human Obsolescence”

“Poisoning The Well”

“Missing”

“Separation Anxiety”

Album stream:

“Resist” lyric video:

Trailer:

(Photo by: Brian Kirksey)