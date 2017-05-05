A FLOURISHING SCOURGE Streaming New Track "Solace"

The self-titled full-length debut from Seattle-based extreme progressive metallers, A Flourishing Scourge, will be released on June 9th through the band's own imprint Begotten Records. The album features eight dynamic and ferocious songs, all written and performed by original members Tye Jones (Vocals, Guitars), Kevin Carbrey (Bass), and Andrew Dennis (Guitars). The album also features session drummer Samus Paulicelli (Decrepit Birth, ex-Abigail Williams).

Pre-order the album here, and stream new song "Solace" below.

A Flourishing Scourge was recorded at Gojira's Silver Cord Studios in Brooklyn, New York, from June 1st to June 10th, 2016. The album was engineered and mixed by Jamie Uertz (Gojira, Anthrax) with mixing and editing contributions from Tye Jones during the fall of 2016, and was mastered by Jens Bogren (Opeth, Fleshgod Apocalypse, Amon Amarth) of Fascination Street Studios, Stockholm, Sweden. Original cover artwork by Andrada Saftescu.

Tracklisting:

“Tidal Waves”

“To The Stench Of A Rotting Corpse”

“Insatiable”

“Onerous”

“Awakened”

“Vacant”

“The Hedonist”

“Solace”

"Solace":

“Tidal Waves”:

Additional vocals by Andrew Dennis and Kevin Carbrey. Additional instrumentation composed and recorded by Tye Jones. Lyrics by Tye Jones, Kevin Carbrey, and Josh Keifer. Album design by Tye Jones. Artist Management by Kevin Carbrey.

Lineup:

Tye Jones - Guitar / Vocals

Andrew Dennis - Lead Guitar

Kevin Carbrey - Bass