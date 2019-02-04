A HERO FOR THE WORLD To Release New Album This Month; Details Revealed

Sweden/Philippines-based rock/power metal band, A Hero For The World, will release their new album, West To East Pt. II: Space Ranger, on February 15th. This is the follow-up to the West To East Pt. I: Frontier Vigilante album, released two years ago. Space Ranger is the second part in the West To East-trilogy.

The first album saw our unnamed hero go into the Wild West, the second into Outer space, and the third and final album (scheduled for 2020) hopefully sees him go back to Earth, to Asia.

The Space Ranger album features more than a dozen brand new recordings, including a singles such as "We Are Not Alone (In The Universe)" and "Supernova", recorded in the signature symphonic and cinematic epic rock and power metal style of the band, this time with some more synths than usual. All songs are written by Jacob Kaasgaard, except for the closing track, "Jupiter and Mars", which is co-composed with Gustav Holst.

A Hero For The World was formed in 2012 and has since released six full-length albums; Space Ranger is the bands' third album with all original songs.

Tracklisting:

"The Son Of Ice And Fire"

"The Orville"

"I Own The Universe"

"Oceania"

"We Are Not Alone (In The Universe)"

"See You In Another Life"

"The Avenger"

"Day And Night"

"Tomorrowland"

"The Orville (Rejoining in Outer Space)"

"Guide In The Galaxy"

"Supernova"

"A Hero in Outer Space: Premonition of the Ultimate Syzygy of Stars" (Instrumental)

"Jupiter And Mars"

"We Are Not Alone (In The Universe)" video:

Trailer:

Deluxe Extended Edition also includes instrumental versions of all songs, and some additional instrumental interludes.