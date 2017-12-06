A KILLER’S CONFESSION Featuring Former MUSHROOMHEAD Vocalist WAYLON REAVIS Announce A Very Killer Christmas Tour

A Killer’s Confession, the band led by former Mushroomhead vocalist Waylon Reavis is gearing up to embark on winter tour branded “A Very Killer Christmas Tour”. Joining A Killer’s Confession on the trek will be Awake At Last and You Are A Toy.



In addition to the upcoming tour, A Killer’s Confession has just released two brand new songs entitles “I Wish” and “Angels On The Outside” via their own label AKC Global. Both songs were produced and recorded by Sahaj Ticotin. The lyric video for “Angel On The Outside” can be viewed below:

A Killer’s Confession released its debut album “Unbroken”April 28th via EMP Label Group, the label founded by Megadeth bassist David Ellefson.



“Unbroken” was produced by Reavis and the song “A Killer’s Confession” features Korn guitarist Brian “Head”Welch.



A Killer’s Confession consists of Waylon Reavis (vocals),Jon Dale (drums), JP Cross (bass) and Matt Trumpy(guitar).



Reavis was co-vocalist for Mushroomhead from 2004 to 2015, and appears on the albums Savior Sorrow (2006), Beautiful Stories for Ugly Children (2010), and The Righteous & The Butterﬂy (2014), as well as other projects including Tenafly Viper, which also featured former Chimaira bassist Jim LaMarca.

December

8 – Chesterfield, MI – Diesel

9 – Braidwood, IL – Top Fuel Saloon

13 – Beckley, WV – Muncheez Live

14 – Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz

16 – Providence, RI – Fete Music Hall

17 – Brooklyn, NY – The Kingsland

20 – Fayetteville, NC – The Drunk Horse Pub

21 – Knoxville, TN – Open Chord

22 – Akron, OH – The Empire

23 – Columbus, OH – Alrosa Villa