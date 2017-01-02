A KILLER’S CONFESSION Featuring Former MUSHROOMHEAD Vocalist WAYLON REAVIS Announce Year Of The Killers Tour; New Album Artwork Revealed

A Killer’s Confession, the new project of former Mushroomhead vocalist Waylon Reavis, has announced dates for their first US tour, dubbed The Year Of The Killers, and featuring EMP labelmates Dead By Wednesday, plus Kissing Candice, and Erasing Never. Dates are listed below.

January

27 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans

28 - Clarksville, TN - The Warehouse

31 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

February

1 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

2 - Reading, PA - Reverb

3 - Queens, NY - Blackthorn 51

4 - Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall

8 - Toronto, ON - The Coalition

9 - Rochester, NY - Pineapple Jack's

10 - Akron, OH - The Empire

11 - Fort Wayne, IN - The Hub

12 - Covington, KY - Madison Live

13 - Johnson City, TN - The Hideaway

15 - Cudahy, WI - The Metal Grill

16 - Mansfield, OH - Whiskey Warehouse

17 - Chicago, IL - Portage Theater

18 - Detroit, MI - The Token Lounge

AKC has also revealed the cover art for their debut full-length LP, Unbroken, being released in March via EMP Label Group/Amped. The intense album was rendered by legendary comic/horror artist “Mister Sam” Shearon, responsible for artwork for Rob Zombie, Fear Factory, Rammstein, Iron Maiden, Arise In Chaos, Clive Barker (Books of Blood, Hellraiser), IDW Publishing (KISS, The X-Files) and more. The album is available in several pre-order configurations now from empmerch.com.

The debut single, “A Killer’s Confession”, featuring Brian “Head” Welch from Korn, was released to metal radio in November. A lyric video can be seen below: