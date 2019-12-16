A LIFE DIVIDED Release "Addicted" Music Video

A Life Divided have released a video for "Addicted", the second single from their upcoming new album, Echoes, out on January 31 via AFM Records. Watch the clip below, and pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Hello Emptiness"

"Dry Your Eyes"

"Addicted"

"Confronted"

"Enemy"

"Rock ’N’ Roll Star"

"Far"

"Anybody Out There"

"Push"

"Servant"

"The Ordinary"

"Circles"

"Forevermore" (Digipak Bonus)

"Addicted" video:

“Enemy”: