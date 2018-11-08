A Life In YES: The CHRIS SQUIRE Tribute Featuring Members of YES, BLACKMORE'S NIGHT, TOTO And More Available Now

Purple Pyramid Records has released A Life In Yes: The Chris Squire Tribute. This serves as a heartfelt and masterful musical salute to the longtime bassist of prog rock legends Yes, Chris Squire.

Produced by Squire's friend and frequent collaborator, and current bassist in Yes, Billy Sherwood, with amazing contributions from: Todd Rundgren, Steve Porcaro (Toto), Annie Haslam (Renaissance), John Wesley (Porcupine Tree), Sonja Kristina (Curved Air), Patrick Moraz (Yes / The Moody Blues), Steve Stevens, Dweezil Zappa, and more!

“Needless to say this record is near and dear to my heart, Chris and I were friends for decades and his loss was epic. I wanted to honor his spirit, his writing, his bass work… And so I set forth to create this record. Everyone who participated lifted the project and did it out of the deepest respect and love for Chris.” - Billy Sherwood

Tracklisting:

Jon Davison & Patrick Moraz - "On The Silent Wings Of Freedom"

Steve Hogarth & Larry Fast - "Hold Out Your Hand"

Annie Haslam - "Onward"

David Sancious & Steve Stevens - "South Side Of The Sky"

Sonja Kristina - "The Fish"

Steve Porcaro & Steve Hackett - "The More We Live - Let Go"

Jon Davison & Tony Kaye - "Parallels"

Nikki Squire & Dweezil Zappa - "Owner Of A Lonely Heart"

Todd Rundgren, John Wesley & Tony Kaye - "Roundabout"

Candice Night & Brian Auger - "Don't Kill The Whale"

Bonus Tracks

The Prog Collective - "The Technical Divide"

Chris Squire - "Comfortably Numb"

