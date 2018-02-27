A NEW REVENGE Featuring TIM "RIPPER" OWENS, KERI KELLI, RUDY SARZO, JAMES KOTTAK To Release Debut Via Golden Robot Records

Australia’s biggest and fastest growing independent record label, Golden Robot Records, have had a massive 2016 and 2017 and this year looks set to be even bigger with the news of several more international acts joining their ever-expanding roster.

Golden Robot Records has announce the signing of two American acts for worldwide release. The all-star metal band, A New Revenge and hard rock legends, Puddle Of Mudd.

A New Revenge features one of the finest voices in metal of all time, Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens (ex-Judas Priest), one of the most versatile and name checked guitarists in rock Keri Kelli (Slash’s Snake Pit, Alice Cooper, Vince Neil Band), legendary bassist Rudy Sarzo (Ozzy, Whitesnake, Quiet Riot) and long-time Scorpions drummer James Kottak (Montrose, Warran). A New Revenge is greater than the sum of its parts, although its parts are pretty damn mind blowing.

Razor sharp riffs, thunderous drums and those soaring vocals that come charging in from on high to lay waste to the landscape. A New Revenge are forged from the very heart of heavy metal. Expect their brand new molten slab of metal to assault your ears in mid 2018.

Puddle Of Mudd have been kicking ass and taking names since forming in 1991. With over seven million album sales to their name and a string of #1 hits, Puddle Of Mudd owned the post grunge era and Golden Robot are beyond excited to release the bands 7th studio album later in 2018. The as yet untitled album is going to satiate their large and loyal fanbase as well as attract a slew of new fans who are being swept up in the current rock resurgence.

A New Revenge and Puddle Of Mudd are the latest acts to join the very impressive international arm of Golden Robot Records roster, standing alongside rock and blues legends Little Caesar, Guns N Roses keyboard master Dizzy Reed, Aussie ex-pats by way of Canada, The Lazys and Australia’s own global rock icons, Rose Tattoo.

Watch out for some even bigger names who will be joining GRR’s international roster in the near future.