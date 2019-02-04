A NEW TOMORROW Sign With Frontiers Music Srl; Universe Album Due This Year

Vocalist/guitarist Alessio Garavello (ex-Power Quest/Arthemis) and bassist Andrea Lonardi formed A New Tomorrow in London in 2009. The two were later joined by drummer Tim Hall and guitarist Michael Kew (Vega). The band have since honed their sound into powerful, uplifting, hard-hitting melodic hard rock, which drew the attention of Frontiers in 2018 and led to the band's signing.

Rock giants like Alter Bridge, Foo Fighters, Metallica, and Green Day are influential to A New Tomorrow’s musical roots and this rock solid foundation is the road map from which the band developed their sound. Conveying A New Tomorrow’s love for life and go-getter attitude, both on and off stage, their music is meant to motivate and inspire.

Drummer Tim Hall comments, “Several years of amazing times, full of both ups and downs, not just as a band, but as great friends, gave us the foundation to write something special for our music. Universe became the only title to encompass all our experiences as individuals and as a band, with themes – from fear and doubt to taking back the pursuit of our hopes and dreams - that I think all of us can identify with.”

Hall continues, “Expect dynamic and heavy songs, with intricate, interwoven grooves, alongside blankets of melodic guitars and powerful vocals. We feel invigorated playing this music and can’t wait to unleash that energy live in 2019.”

Alessio Garavello on signing to Frontiers: “It’s fantastic to start working with a label that shares the same vision for our music that we do! This union presents an opportunity for us to grow and evolve as a band and we really can’t wait to continue the journey in 2019 and beyond.”

Stay tuned for more info on Universe and the release of the first single from the album later this year.

Lineup:

Alessio Garavello - Vocals/Guitar

Andrea Lonardi - Bass

Tim Hall - Drums

Michael Kew - Guitar