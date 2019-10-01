A NEW TOMORROW To Release Debut Album Via Frontiers Music Srl In December; "I Wanna Live" Music Video Streaming

Frontiers Music Srl has announced the upcoming release of A New Tomorrow's label debut, Universe, on December 6. The first video/single, "I Wanna Live", from the UK rock band is out now. Watch the video below, and stream the single and/or pre-order the album here.

Formed in London by vocalist/guitarist Alessio Garavello (ex-Powerquest/Arthemis) and bassist Andrea Lonardi, the two were later joined by drummer Tim Hall and guitarist Michael Kew. A New Tomorrow have spent the past few years honing their sound into the potent mix of uplifting, hard-hitting, melodic hard rock that you now hear today.

Harnessing influences from the likes of musical heroes such as Alter Bridge, Foo Fighters, Metallica, and Green Day, the band have been defining their sound during years of shows across the UK, Italy, and elsewhere in Europe. Offering fast and furious riffing coupled with super melodic hook lines, they have an original and cool take on the hard rock style. A New Tomorrow are indeed a sorely needed breath of fresh air in the current scene.

Drummer Tim Hall says, "Several years of amazing times, full of both ups and downs, not just as a band but as great friends, gave us the foundation to write something special for this record. "Universe" became the only title to encompass all our experiences as individuals and as a band, with themes - from fear and doubt to taking back the pursuit of our hopes and dreams - that I think all of us can identify with. The time we took gaining experience as a band, before writing "Universe", has really allowed us to find our own space within the music allowing our own individual influences to come across a lot more than in our previous releases. Expect our heaviest, yet most dynamic range of songs to date! With intricate, interwoven grooves, alongside blankets of melodic guitars and powerful vocals. We feel invigorated playing this music and can't wait to unleash that energy with you live in 2020!"

A New Tomorrow's love for life and go-getter attitude, both on and off stage, complete the picture of one of the hottest bands to come out of the British underground in recent times.

Now, the band gets to share the next chapter in their evolution worldwide through their debut full-length album "Universe". Buckle up and enjoy the ride!

Tracklisting:

"I Wanna Live"

"A Million Stars"

"Golden Sands"

"Ignition"

"Mother Earth Is Calling"

"Mountains"

"Step Into The Wild..."

"...Home"

"Multitude Of Nothing"

"Universe"

"Abrasive" (Bonus Track, CD only)

"I Wanna Live" video:

Lineup:

Alessio Garavello - Lead vocals, backing vocals, electric and acoustic guitars

Michael Kew - Electric guitars

Andrea Lonardi - Bass guitar

Tim Hall - Drums & Percussion