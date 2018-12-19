A NOVELIST Streaming “Learning Paralysis” Video

Louisiana-based progressive death metal project A Novelist recently announced the upcoming February 8th, 2019 release of their sophomore full-length, Folie. The band once again enlisted the talents of renowned sound engineer Jamie King (Between The Buried And Me, Wretched, etc.) to ensure the best possible production for their new album.

A Novelist is the creative partnership of drummer Alex Babineaux and vocalist, guitarist, and multi-instrumentalist Ben Nugent. Started in 2009 between friends in Lafayette, Louisiana, they began with the simple goal of writing and playing death metal. Over time their goals as a band grew larger, driven by a bold desire to expand the idea of what death metal can be through free and uncompromised expression.

New single, “Learning Paralysis” is streaming below.

Tracklisting:

“Folie Noire”

“Exteriors”

“Tombeau”

“Apparitions”

“His Kingdom Is Vast”

“Strangers In The House Of Auto-da-Fe”

“Acacia Crown”

“Caveat Lector”

“Stockholm Blues”

“Crestfallen”

“Learning Paralysis”

“Interiors”

“Learning Paralysis”: