A NOVELIST Streaming New Song “His Kingdom Is Vast”

Louisiana-based progressive death metal project, A Novelist, are streaming the new song “His Kingdom Is Vast”, featured on the band's sophomore full-length, Folie, out on February 8th. Listen below.

A Novelist is the creative partnership of drummer Alex Babineaux and vocalist, guitarist, and multi-instrumentalist Ben Nugent. Started in 2009 between friends in Lafayette, Louisiana, they began with the simple goal of writing and playing death metal. Over time their goals as a band grew larger, driven by a bold desire to expand the idea of what death metal can be through free and uncompromised expression.

The band once again enlisted the talents of renowned sound engineer Jamie King (Between The Buried And Me, Wretched, etc.) to ensure the best possible production for their new album.

Tracklisting:

“Folie Noire”

“Exteriors”

“Tombeau”

“Apparitions”

“His Kingdom Is Vast”

“Strangers In The House Of Auto-da-Fe”

“Acacia Crown”

“Caveat Lector”

“Stockholm Blues”

“Crestfallen”

“Learning Paralysis”

“Interiors”

“His Kingdom Is Vast”:

"Apparitions":

“Learning Paralysis”: