A NOVELIST Streaming New Track “Apparitions”
January 9, 2019, 19 minutes ago
Louisiana-based progressive death metal project A Novelist recently announced the upcoming February 8th, 2019 release of their sophomore full-length, Folie. The band once again enlisted the talents of renowned sound engineer Jamie King (Between The Buried And Me, Wretched, etc.) to ensure the best possible production for their new album.
A Novelist is the creative partnership of drummer Alex Babineaux and vocalist, guitarist, and multi-instrumentalist Ben Nugent. Started in 2009 between friends in Lafayette, Louisiana, they began with the simple goal of writing and playing death metal. Over time their goals as a band grew larger, driven by a bold desire to expand the idea of what death metal can be through free and uncompromised expression.
New single, “Apparitions” is streaming below.
Tracklisting:
“Folie Noire”
“Exteriors”
“Tombeau”
“Apparitions”
“His Kingdom Is Vast”
“Strangers In The House Of Auto-da-Fe”
“Acacia Crown”
“Caveat Lector”
“Stockholm Blues”
“Crestfallen”
“Learning Paralysis”
“Interiors”
"Apparitions":
“Learning Paralysis”: