A PALE HORSE NAMED DEATH Announce East Coast Dates
February 26, 2019, 10 minutes ago
A Pale Horse Named Death have announced a string of East Coast North American dates beginning May 2nd in Teaneck, NJ. The date runs through May 12th in Mercersburg, PA.
"APHND is looking forward to our upcoming North East Dates and finally coming to Canada after so many years of fans asking us to come up there. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to play for everyone in the great north. More dates to be announced soon," says frontman and mastermind Sal Abruscato.
The band will be on tour in support of their latest release When the World Becomes Undone, that was released in January via Long Branch Records.
May
2 – Teaneck, NJ – Debonair Music Hall
3 – Poughkeepsie, NY – The Loft
5 – New England & Doom Fesitval
8 – Nepean, ON – The Brass Monkey
9 – Quebec City, QC – La Source De La Martini
10 – Montreal, QC – Piranha Bar
11 – Toronto, ON – The Rockpile
12 – Mercersburg, PA – The Mercersburg Mansion House