A PALE HORSE NAMED DEATH Announce East Coast Dates

A Pale Horse Named Death have announced a string of East Coast North American dates beginning May 2nd in Teaneck, NJ. The date runs through May 12th in Mercersburg, PA.

"APHND is looking forward to our upcoming North East Dates and finally coming to Canada after so many years of fans asking us to come up there. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to play for everyone in the great north. More dates to be announced soon," says frontman and mastermind Sal Abruscato.

The band will be on tour in support of their latest release When the World Becomes Undone, that was released in January via Long Branch Records.

May

2 – Teaneck, NJ – Debonair Music Hall

3 – Poughkeepsie, NY – The Loft

5 – New England & Doom Fesitval

8 – Nepean, ON – The Brass Monkey

9 – Quebec City, QC – La Source De La Martini

10 – Montreal, QC – Piranha Bar

11 – Toronto, ON – The Rockpile

12 – Mercersburg, PA – The Mercersburg Mansion House