A PALE HORSE NAMED DEATH Announce European Tour

A Pale Horse Named Death will head on a European tour in March/April 2019 to promote their new album. After re-signing with SPV, new music is expected to be released in fall 2018 via the record companies Long Branch Records imprint.



The band led by founding Type O Negative and Life Of Agony member Sal Abruscato released their debut And Hell Will Follow Me in 2011 and firmly implanted their roots in the metal scene with the sophomore album Lay My Soul to Waste in 2013.



Besides Sal Abruscato on guitars and lead vocals A Pale Horse Named Death's lineup includes Johnny Kelly (Type O Negative) on drums, Joe Taylor and Eddie Heedles on guitars and Eric Morgan on bass.

European tour:

March

22 – London, UK – 02 Academy Islington 2

23 – Manchester, UK – Rebellion

24 – Birmingham, UK – 02 Academy 3

26 – Deinze, Belgium – Elpee Live Club

27 – Zurich, Switzerland – Bogen F

28 – Stuttgart, Germany – Universum

29 – Munchen, Germany – Strom

30 – Dresden, Germany – Eventwerk

31 – Berlin, Germany – Bi Nuu

April

2 – Hamburg, Germany – Logo

3 – Eindhoven, Netherlands – Blue Collar

4 – Bochum, Germany – Rockpalast

5 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Tube

6 – Mannheim, Germany – MS Connexion Complex

