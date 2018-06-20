A PALE HORSE NAMED DEATH Announce European Tour
June 20, 2018, an hour ago
A Pale Horse Named Death will head on a European tour in March/April 2019 to promote their new album. After re-signing with SPV, new music is expected to be released in fall 2018 via the record companies Long Branch Records imprint.
The band led by founding Type O Negative and Life Of Agony member Sal Abruscato released their debut And Hell Will Follow Me in 2011 and firmly implanted their roots in the metal scene with the sophomore album Lay My Soul to Waste in 2013.
Besides Sal Abruscato on guitars and lead vocals A Pale Horse Named Death's lineup includes Johnny Kelly (Type O Negative) on drums, Joe Taylor and Eddie Heedles on guitars and Eric Morgan on bass.
European tour:
March
22 – London, UK – 02 Academy Islington 2
23 – Manchester, UK – Rebellion
24 – Birmingham, UK – 02 Academy 3
26 – Deinze, Belgium – Elpee Live Club
27 – Zurich, Switzerland – Bogen F
28 – Stuttgart, Germany – Universum
29 – Munchen, Germany – Strom
30 – Dresden, Germany – Eventwerk
31 – Berlin, Germany – Bi Nuu
April
2 – Hamburg, Germany – Logo
3 – Eindhoven, Netherlands – Blue Collar
4 – Bochum, Germany – Rockpalast
5 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Tube
6 – Mannheim, Germany – MS Connexion Complex
(Photo - Sandi Ryan Golightly Photos)