A PALE HORSE NAMED DEATH Release Official Music Video For "Fell In My Hole"

A Pale Horse Named Death released their third studio album, When The World Becomes Undone, back in January via Long Branch Records. The band have now released a video for the track "Fell In My Hole", directed by Joel Nilsson at Maluha Media & Tony Jelencovich. Watch below:

The new album was mastered by Maor Appelbaum (Faith No More, Meat Loaf, Yes, Sepultura, Halford) at Maor Appelbaum Mastering while the artwork was once again created by Sam Shearon (Rob Zombie, Fear Factory, Cradle Of Filth).

When The World Becomes Undone can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"As It Begins"

"When The World Becomes Undone"

"Love The Ones You Hate"

"Fell In My Hole"

"Succumbing To The Event Horizon"

"Vultures"

"End Of Days"

"The Woods"

"We All Break Down"

"Lay With The Wicked"

"Splinters"

"Dreams Of The End"

"Closure"

Album stream:

(Photo - Sandi Ryan Golightly Photos)