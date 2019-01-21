A PALE HORSE NAMED DEATH Streaming When The World Becomes Undone Album In Full

A Pale Horse Named Death released their third studio album, When The World Becomes Undone, on January 18th via Long Branch Records; an imprint of SPV. A full album stream can be found below.

The new album was mastered by Maor Appelbaum (Faith No More, Meat Loaf, Yes, Sepultura, Halford) at Maor Appelbaum Mastering while the artwork was once again created by Sam Shearon (Rob Zombie, Fear Factory, Cradle Of Filth).

When The World Becomes Undone can be ordered here.

Available album formats:

- Box-Set

- Limited and serially numbered (550 copies worldwide) incl. exclusive green-black marbled 2LP Version, CD Digipak, Beanie, Patch, Guitar pick, Sticker)

- Long Branch Records Shop Bundle

- EMP Bundle

- 2LP Edition incl. 180g black vinyl, printed inner sleeves and download code

- CD Digipak

- Download

- Stream

Tracklisting:

"As It Begins"

"When The World Becomes Undone"

"Love The Ones You Hate"

"Fell In My Hole"

"Succumbing To The Event Horizon"

"Vultures"

"End Of Days"

"The Woods"

"We All Break Down"

"Lay With The Wicked"

"Splinters"

"Dreams Of The End"

"Closure"

Album stream:

(Photo - Sandi Ryan Golightly Photos)