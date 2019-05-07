A PALE HORSE NAMED DEATH To Film Music Video For "Fell In My Hole"

A Pale Horse Named Death are currently on tour on the East Coast of North America, stopping tomorrow in Nepean, ON and running through March 12 in Mercersburg, PA A complete list of dates can be found below.

Following the tour, APHND will be heading to Gothenburg, Sweden to film a video for the track, "Fell In My Hole".

“We are so excited to finally be working on a video for 'Fell In My Hole' with directors Joel Nilsson & Tony Jelencovich in Gothenburg Sweden’s graveyards and cemeteries," says Sal Abruscato.

The band are on tour in support of their latest release, When the World Becomes Undone, that was released in January via Long Branch Records.

APHND will invade Europe in October and November, expect dates to be announced soon. Additionally, the band will begin work in June for a 7" single for Long Branch Records.

Beauty often blossoms at the root of darkness. A Pale Horse Named Death siphon strangely blissful melodies from apocalyptic heavy metal awash in swells of cavernous gothic keys and grunge song-craft The band continue to excavate vulnerability from venom on their anxiously awaited third full-length album, When The World Becomes Undone. A delicate dichotomy drives the avowed and acclaimed “Brooklyn Lords of Doom.”

“It’s our signature combination of seemingly depressing and dark musical tones with unexpectedly pretty melodies,” affirms Sal Abruscato. “There’s a hypnotic phenomenon that happens when you take super heavy riffs and add a harmonic sensibility. It allows you to drift off and zone out.”

The new album was mastered by Maor Appelbaum (Faith No More, Meat Loaf, Yes, Sepultura, Halford etc.) at Maor Appelbaum Mastering while the artwork was once again created by Sam Shearon (Rob Zombie, Fear Factory, Cradle of Filth etc.).

Live dates:

8 - Nepean, ON - The Brass Monkey

9 - Quebec City, QC - La Source De La Martini

10 - Montreal, QC - Piranha Bar

11 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile

12 - Mercersburg, PA - The Mercersburg Mansion House