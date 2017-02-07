A PERFECT CIRCLE Add April 6th Date In Las Vegas As Several Shows Sell Out
February 7, 2017, 17 minutes ago
A Perfect Circle, who will embark on their first tour in six years this April, have added an April 6 show at The Pearl to the band’s previously announced outing. Tickets for the April 6th show are on-sale this Friday, February 10th at 10 AM, PST.
Several shows have already sold out: Salt Lake City, Denver, Tulsa, Dallas and Houston. A handful of tickets for the April 7th and 8th dates in Las Vegas remain.
Tour dates:
April
6, 7, 8 - Las Vegas, NV - The Pearl
10 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre
11 - San Diego, CA - Open Air Theatre
13 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic
14 - Reno, NV - Reno Event Center
15 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center (Sold Out)
17 - Denver, CO - 1st Bank Center (Sold Out)
19 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Amphitheatre
20 - St. Louis, MO - Chafietz Arena
22 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center (Sold Out)
23 - Dallas, TX - Verizon Theatre (Sold Out)
25 - Austin, TX - HEB Center at Cedar Park
26 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum
27 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Center (Sold Out)
29 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome to Rockville
30 - Ft. Myers, FL - Fort Rock Festival
May
2 - Atlanta, GA - Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre
3 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
5 - Charlotte, NC - Carolina Rebellion
7 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
The band has begun work on their first new album since 2004’s eMOTIVe.
A Perfect Circle’s current lineup is Maynard James Keenan (Tool, Puscifer), Billy Howerdel (Ashes Divide), James Iha (Tinted Windows, ex-Smashing Pumpkins), Jeff Friedl (Puscifer, The Beta Machine) and Matt McJunkins (Eagles of Death Metal, The Beta Machine).
(Photo - Tim Cadiente)