A PERFECT CIRCLE Announce North American Fall Tour
June 19, 2017, 41 minutes ago
A Perfect Circle, who recently wrapped up a sold out US tour, return to the road this fall, kicking off a North American trek at the Aftershock Festival on October 21st.
The band’s spring outing, their first US tour in six years, began with a three-night stand at The Pearl in Las Vegas. As the band worked their way through the month of US dates, Keenan dubbed the outing the “get to know ya/re-get to know ya” tour, a nod to the band’s hiatus and news of their forthcoming album.
A Perfect Circle headlined Welcome To Rockville, Fort Rock and Carolina Rebellion before concluding the tour with a sold out, debut performance at the Hollywood Bowl.
Fall tour dates:
October
21 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival
23 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena
25 - Albuquerque, NM - Tingley Coliseum
26 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center
30 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena
November
1 - Fairfax, VA - EagleBank Arena
2 - Brooklyn, NY - Tidal Theater @ Barclays Center
4 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena
5 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
7 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
8 - Boston, MA - Agganis Arena
10 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Center
11 - Albany, NY - Times Union Center
12 - Syracuse, NY - The OnCenter Arena
14 - Montreal, QC - Laval Centre
15 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre
17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center
18 - Cleveland, OH - Wolstein Center
19 - Highland Heights, KY - BB&T Arena
21 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre
22 - Grand Rapids, MI - The DeltaPlex Arena
24 - Chicago, IL - UIC Pavilion
25 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel EnergyCenter
28 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
30 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Coliseum
December
1 - Seattle, WA - Key Arena
2 - Portland, OR - Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum
4 - Eugene, OR - Matthew Knight Center
Tickets for all non-festival shows are on-sale this Friday, June 23rd at 10 AM, local time. VIP packages will be available simultaneously, for more details visit aperfectcircle.com. The Beta Machine opens on all dates.
The band’s current lineup is Maynard James Keenan (Tool, Puscifer), Billy Howerdel (Ashes Divide), James Iha (Tinted Windows, ex-Smashing Pumpkins), Jeff Friedl (Puscifer, The Beta Machine) and Matt McJunkins (Eagles Of Death Metal, The Beta Machine).
(Photo - Tim Cadiente)