A PERFECT CIRCLE Announce North American Fall Tour

A Perfect Circle, who recently wrapped up a sold out US tour, return to the road this fall, kicking off a North American trek at the Aftershock Festival on October 21st.

The band’s spring outing, their first US tour in six years, began with a three-night stand at The Pearl in Las Vegas. As the band worked their way through the month of US dates, Keenan dubbed the outing the “get to know ya/re-get to know ya” tour, a nod to the band’s hiatus and news of their forthcoming album.

A Perfect Circle headlined Welcome To Rockville, Fort Rock and Carolina Rebellion before concluding the tour with a sold out, debut performance at the Hollywood Bowl.

Fall tour dates:

October

21 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

23 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena

25 - Albuquerque, NM - Tingley Coliseum

26 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

30 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

November

1 - Fairfax, VA - EagleBank Arena

2 - Brooklyn, NY - Tidal Theater @ Barclays Center

4 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

5 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

7 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

8 - Boston, MA - Agganis Arena

10 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Center

11 - Albany, NY - Times Union Center

12 - Syracuse, NY - The OnCenter Arena

14 - Montreal, QC - Laval Centre

15 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre

17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center

18 - Cleveland, OH - Wolstein Center

19 - Highland Heights, KY - BB&T Arena

21 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

22 - Grand Rapids, MI - The DeltaPlex Arena

24 - Chicago, IL - UIC Pavilion

25 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel EnergyCenter

28 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

30 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Coliseum

December

1 - Seattle, WA - Key Arena

2 - Portland, OR - Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum

4 - Eugene, OR - Matthew Knight Center

Tickets for all non-festival shows are on-sale this Friday, June 23rd at 10 AM, local time. VIP packages will be available simultaneously, for more details visit aperfectcircle.com. The Beta Machine opens on all dates.

The band’s current lineup is Maynard James Keenan (Tool, Puscifer), Billy Howerdel (Ashes Divide), James Iha (Tinted Windows, ex-Smashing Pumpkins), Jeff Friedl (Puscifer, The Beta Machine) and Matt McJunkins (Eagles Of Death Metal, The Beta Machine).

(Photo - Tim Cadiente)