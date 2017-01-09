A PERFECT CIRCLE Begin Work On New Album; Spring Tour Announced

A Perfect Circle will trek across North America this spring in the outfit’s first tour since 2011, with the month long outing kicking off at The Pearl in Las Vegas (April 7th and 8th). The band previously announced a May 7th performance at the Hollywood Bowl as well as a trio of festival dates: Welcome to Rockville (April 29th), Fort Rock (April 30th) and Carolina Rebellion (May 5th).

The tour news arrives as the band begins work on their first new album since 2004’s eMOTIVe. “Getting back to writing music with A Perfect Circle is a great way to start the new year,” APC co-founder and guitar player Billy Howerdel said.

Tour dates:

April

7/8 - Las Vegas, NV - The Pearl

10 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

11 - San Diego, CA - Open Air Theatre

13 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic

14 - Reno, NV - Reno Event Center

15 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center

17 - Denver, CO - 1st Bank Center

19 - Kansas City, MO Starlight Amphitheatre

20 - St. Louis, MO - Chafietz Arena

22 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

23 - Grand Prairie, TX - Verizon Theatre

25 - Austin, TX - HEB Center at Cedar Park

26 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

27 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Center

29 - Jacksonville, FL - Welcome to Rockville

30 - Ft. Myers, FL - Fort Rock Festival

May

2 - Atlanta, GA - Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre

3 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

5 - Charlotte, NC - Carolina Rebellion

7 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

A Perfect Circle’s current lineup is Maynard James Keenan (Tool, Puscifer), Billy Howerdel (Ashes Divide), James Iha (Tinted Windows, ex-Smashing Pumpkins), Jeff Friedl (Puscifer, The Beta Machine) and Matt McJunkins (Eagles of Death Metal, The Beta Machine).

Tickets for all non-festival shows are on-sale this Friday, January 13th at 10 AM, local time. Tickets for the Hollywood Bowl show are on-sale now.

The band re-launched their website and webstore over the weekend, which can be viewed at this location.

(Photo - Tim Cadiente)