A PERFECT CIRCLE Debut 2D Clip Of "The Contrarian" From Eat The Elephant Companion Hologram Film; North American Tour Extended
June 11, 2018, an hour ago
A Perfect Circle share a 2D clip of “The Contrarian” as the band extends their previously announced North American Fall tour. Several new shows have been added to the month-long North American trek including an appearance at this year’s Voodoo Music + Arts Experience as well as headlining dates in Baltimore, Detroit and more (dates listed below). Tickets for the newly added headlining dates are on-sale this Friday at 10 AM, local time.
“The Contrarian” footage is taken from the Steven Sebring-directed companion film for the band’s recently released album, Eat The Elephant. The clip is part of an album-length film viewable via a prism included in the Eat The Elephant deluxe box set.
“It is very much a combined experience of the tactile and the visual. I come from an era where the physical pieces of music were something that you cherished… Something like this brings back that visual excitement for people,” said Maynard James Keenan in a recent interview with Billboard Magazine regarding the hologram film.
A Perfect Circle’s Eat The Elephant debuted atop numerous Billboard charts, grabbing the #1 spot on the Rock, Independent and Alternative Albums’ charts, a #2 entry on the Top Current Albums chart (for pure album sales) and a #3 album debut on the Top 200. This is the band’s fourth consecutive studio album to have Top 5 debut on the Billboard Top 200.
In Canada, the album grabbed the #1 spot on the Canadian Alternative chart, a #3 entry for the all-genre consumption chart (album sales, track sales and streaming) and a #2 album debut on the Top 200.
Tracklisting:
"Eat The Elephant"
"Disillusioned"
"The Contrarian"
"The Doomed"
"So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish"
"TalkTalk"
"By And Down The River"
"Delicious"
"DLB"
"Hourglass"
"Feathers"
"Get The Lead Out"
“So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish”:
"Disillusioned" video:
"The Doomed" video:
Tour dates:
June
12 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester
13 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton
14 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton
16 - Landgraaf, Netherlands - Pinkpop Festival
17 - Berlin, Germany - Zitadelle
20 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622
21 - Dessel, Belgium - Kastelsedijk
22 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
23 - Esch-Sur-Aizette, Luxembourg
24 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop
26 - Paris, France - Olympia
28 - Madrid, Spain - Download Festival Madrid
29 - Barcelona, Spain - Be Prog! My Friend Festival
July
1 - Verona, Italy - Rock The Castle
October
20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center
22 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheater
24 - Austin, TX - Austin 360 Amphitheatre
26-28 - New Orleans, LA - Voodoo Music + Arts Experience
29 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre
30 - Orlando, FL - CFE Arena
November
1 - Charlotte, NC - Bojangles’ Coliseum
2 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
3 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena
6 - New York, NY - The Theater at Madison Square Garden
7 - Baltimore, MD - UMBC Events Center
9 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre (WRIF Radio Show)
11 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory (93X Radio Show)
13 - Cedar Rapids, IA - U.S. Cellular Center
14 - Park City, KS - Hartman Arena
17 - Anaheim, CA - The Theatre at Honda Center
18 - Las Vegas, NV - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - The Chelsea
20 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre
December
2 - Glasgow, Scotland - Glasgow Academy
3 - Manchester, UK - Victoria Warehouse
5 - London, UK - Wembley Arena Pavilion
7 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena
13 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle Hamburg
15 - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena Kraków
16 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadhalle
18 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum
19 - Rome, Italy - Palalottomatica
A Perfect Circle’s current lineup is Maynard James Keenan (Tool, Puscifer), Billy Howerdel (Ashes Divide), James Iha (Tinted Windows, Smashing Pumpkins), Jeff Friedl (Puscifer, The Beta Machine) and Matt McJunkins (Eagles of Death Metal, The Beta Machine). Greg Edwards (Failure, Autolux) is filling in for James Iha on all announced A Perfect Circle shows.
(Photo - Tim Cadiente)