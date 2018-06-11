A PERFECT CIRCLE Debut 2D Clip Of "The Contrarian" From Eat The Elephant Companion Hologram Film; North American Tour Extended

A Perfect Circle share a 2D clip of “The Contrarian” as the band extends their previously announced North American Fall tour. Several new shows have been added to the month-long North American trek including an appearance at this year’s Voodoo Music + Arts Experience as well as headlining dates in Baltimore, Detroit and more (dates listed below). Tickets for the newly added headlining dates are on-sale this Friday at 10 AM, local time.

“The Contrarian” footage is taken from the Steven Sebring-directed companion film for the band’s recently released album, Eat The Elephant. The clip is part of an album-length film viewable via a prism included in the Eat The Elephant deluxe box set.

“It is very much a combined experience of the tactile and the visual. I come from an era where the physical pieces of music were something that you cherished… Something like this brings back that visual excitement for people,” said Maynard James Keenan in a recent interview with Billboard Magazine regarding the hologram film.

A Perfect Circle’s Eat The Elephant debuted atop numerous Billboard charts, grabbing the #1 spot on the Rock, Independent and Alternative Albums’ charts, a #2 entry on the Top Current Albums chart (for pure album sales) and a #3 album debut on the Top 200. This is the band’s fourth consecutive studio album to have Top 5 debut on the Billboard Top 200.

In Canada, the album grabbed the #1 spot on the Canadian Alternative chart, a #3 entry for the all-genre consumption chart (album sales, track sales and streaming) and a #2 album debut on the Top 200.

Tracklisting:

"Eat The Elephant"

"Disillusioned"

"The Contrarian"

"The Doomed"

"So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish"

"TalkTalk"

"By And Down The River"

"Delicious"

"DLB"

"Hourglass"

"Feathers"

"Get The Lead Out"

“So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish”:

"Disillusioned" video:

"The Doomed" video:

Tour dates:

June

12 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester

13 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

14 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

16 - Landgraaf, Netherlands - Pinkpop Festival

17 - Berlin, Germany - Zitadelle

20 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622

21 - Dessel, Belgium - Kastelsedijk

22 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

23 - Esch-Sur-Aizette, Luxembourg

24 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop

26 - Paris, France - Olympia

28 - Madrid, Spain - Download Festival Madrid

29 - Barcelona, Spain - Be Prog! My Friend Festival

July

1 - Verona, Italy - Rock The Castle

October

20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center

22 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheater

24 - Austin, TX - Austin 360 Amphitheatre

26-28 - New Orleans, LA - Voodoo Music + Arts Experience

29 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

30 - Orlando, FL - CFE Arena

November

1 - Charlotte, NC - Bojangles’ Coliseum

2 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

3 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

6 - New York, NY - The Theater at Madison Square Garden

7 - Baltimore, MD - UMBC Events Center

9 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre (WRIF Radio Show)

11 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory (93X Radio Show)

13 - Cedar Rapids, IA - U.S. Cellular Center

14 - Park City, KS - Hartman Arena

17 - Anaheim, CA - The Theatre at Honda Center

18 - Las Vegas, NV - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - The Chelsea

20 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

December

2 - Glasgow, Scotland - Glasgow Academy

3 - Manchester, UK - Victoria Warehouse

5 - London, UK - Wembley Arena Pavilion

7 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle Hamburg

15 - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena Kraków

16 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadhalle

18 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum

19 - Rome, Italy - Palalottomatica

A Perfect Circle’s current lineup is Maynard James Keenan (Tool, Puscifer), Billy Howerdel (Ashes Divide), James Iha (Tinted Windows, Smashing Pumpkins), Jeff Friedl (Puscifer, The Beta Machine) and Matt McJunkins (Eagles of Death Metal, The Beta Machine). Greg Edwards (Failure, Autolux) is filling in for James Iha on all announced A Perfect Circle shows.

(Photo - Tim Cadiente)