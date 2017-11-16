A PERFECT CIRCLE Debut "The Doomed" Music Video

A Perfect Circle, who recently released “The Doomed”, the first new music to be heard from the band’s expected 2018 album, return with an accompanying video for the track. The video, which was directed by Jeremy Danger and Travis Shinn, arrives as the band is in the final two weeks of their North American tour. A Perfect Circle also recently announced their first European tour in fourteen years (dates below).

Upon arrival of “The Doomed”, Maynard James Keenan said: “Fourteen years have passed since we released eMOTIVe. A new release is long overdue. In light of this current difficult and polarized social, spiritual and political climate, we artist types need to open our big mouths and share the light a little louder.”

“Years of life experience has brought our music to this moment,” offered Billy Howerdel. “We know where we came from. Deeply connected to the path we’re on.”

A Perfect Circle have signed a worldwide recording deal with BMG and are working with producer Dave Sardy on the follow-up to 2004’s eMOTIVe. Purchase or listen to “The Doomed” here.

Tour dates:

November

17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center

18 - Cleveland, OH - Wolstein Center

19 - Highland Heights, KY - BB&T Arena

21 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

22 - Grand Rapids, MI - The DeltaPlex Arena

24 - Chicago, IL - UIC Pavilion

25 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

28 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

30 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Coliseum

December

1 - Seattle, WA - Key Arena

2 - Portland, OR - Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum

4 - Eugene, OR - Matthew Knight Arena

June

1 - Nürburgring, Germany - Rock Am Ring

2 - Nuremberg, Germany - Rock Im Park

5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset

6 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

8 - Aarhus, Denmark - Northridge Festival

9 - Helsinki, Finland - Sideways Festival

12 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester (Sold Out)

13 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton (Sold Out)

14 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton (Sold Out)

17 - Berlin, Germany - Zitadelle

20 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622

23 - Esch-Sur-Aizette, Luxembourg

26 - Paris, France - Olympia (Sold Out)

28 - Madrid, Spain - Download Festival Madrid

29 - Barcelona, Spain - Be Prog! My Friend Festival

July

1 - Verona, Italy - Rock The Castle

The band’s current lineup is Maynard James Keenan (Tool, Puscifer), Billy Howerdel (Ashes Divide), James Iha (Tinted Windows, ex-Smashing Pumpkins), Jeff Friedl (Puscifer, The Beta Machine) and Matt McJunkins (Eagles Of Death Metal, The Beta Machine).