A PERFECT CIRCLE, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, GHOST, JUDAS PRIEST And More Announced For 2nd Annual Las Rageous Fest

After a successful debut in 2017, which drew rock and metal fans from around the world with sellout crowds of 10,000 each day, Las Rageous returns for its second year on Friday, April 20th and Saturday, April 21st. The two-day music festival created by Live Nation will take over two square blocks, in the heart of iconic downtown Las Vegas at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, and will feature performances from A Perfect Circle, Five Finger Death Punch, Ghost, Judas Priest, and more, on two stages.

Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory exclaims, “We heard this year's first ever Las Rageous festival was a blast - we are excited to headline it in 2018! We love playing shows in our own backyard. Get Ready Vegas!”

A Perfect Circle vocalist Maynard James Keenan says the group is “Looking forward to playing material from the new A Perfect Circle release at Las Rageous. Bringing new songs to life in a live setting is always exciting.”

Kurt Melien, president of Live Nation Las Vegas says, “Las Vegas is home to an incredible history of rock and metal music, and we love that we have the opportunity to put local talent in the spotlight, including one of our headlining bands, Five Finger Death Punch.”

“We are thrilled to have Las Rageous return to the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center,” adds Derek Stevens, CEO of Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. “It was a huge success last year and played a key role in positioning Downtown Las Vegas as a true entertainment hub within our city.”

The lineup for Las Rageous 2018 is as follows:

Friday, April 20th: A Perfect Circle, Ghost, Clutch, Underoath, Beartooth, Pop Evil, Atreyu, Vyces, and Ded, with more to come.

Saturday, April 21st: Five Finger Death Punch, Judas Priest, In This Moment, Saxon, Hollywood Undead, Black Star Riders, The Picturebooks, Joyous Wolf, Adelitas Way, and Bad Wolves, with more to come.

Festivalgoers can expect to hear fan favorites and possibly new music from Sin City mainstay and Saturday night headliner Five Finger Death Punch, who just released their greatest hits album, A Decade Of Destruction, on December 1st. A Perfect Circle—featuring Billy Howerdel, Maynard James Keenan, James Iha, Jeff Friedl, Matt McJunkins—headline Friday night with an eclectic set that may include their new single, “The Doomed”, their first new song since 2013, which will appear on their upcoming 2018 album.

The diverse music lineup ranges from NWOBHM legends Judas Priest and Saxon, to the spectacle of Ghost and In This Moment, metalcore heavyweights Underoath, Atreyu, and Beartooth, up and coming blues-rockers Joyous Wolf and The Picturebooks, and more.

With only 10,000 tickets available for purchase, Las Rageous offers the rare opportunity for fans to enjoy a festival experience in an intimate outdoor setting. Located just off Las Vegas Boulevard at Third and Carson Streets, Las Rageous will take over two city blocks of the historic downtown area. All ages are welcome and doors open at 4:00 p.m., with headliners taking the stage at approximately 10:00 p.m.

Early bird tickets will be available starting on Wednesday, December 6 at 10:00 a.m. PT, for those who purchased tickets to last year’s event. Unique codes will be provided from Ticketmaster via email this Tuesday.

Presale tickets will be available Thursday, December 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. PT. Presale passwords can be obtained by signing up for the Las Rageous email list at LasRageous.com or from radio partner KOMP-FM.

General tickets will be available to the public starting on Friday, December 8 at 10:00 a.m. PT.

All tickets available for purchase are 2-day festival tickets for both Friday and Saturday. An initial allotment of two day festival tickets will be available for $119 each, for a limited time only. Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets early, as the specially-priced $119 tickets are expected to sell out quickly. VIP tickets are also available and include private viewing from a platform and onsite parking.