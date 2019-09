As the lead guitarist and songwriter of A Perfect Circle and Ashes Divide, Billy Howerdel got his start in music as a guitar technician working for bands such as Tool, Fishbone, Faith No More and The Smashing Pumpkins.

But it was during a two year stint guitar teching for Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails that he came across a Les Paul that would end up becoming his first Gibson Guitar.