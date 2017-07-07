A PERFECT CIRCLE, KORN To Headline Knotfest México 2017; Special Guests Include ANTHRAX, STONE SOUR, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE

A Perfect Circle and Korn are set to headline the Slipknot-curated Knotfest México festival, scheduled for October 28th at Foro Pegaso in Toluca, Mexico.

Says Slipknot: “Together, we’ve created a monster that is greater than any one band. We’re happy to announce Knotfest México on October 28th, 2017. While Slipknot is writing and doing other projects, we’ve also been busy putting together an unbelievable event for our Mexican family.”

Special guests for Knotfest México 2017 include Anthrax, Stone Sour and Bullet For My Valentine. Additional artists scheduled to appear include Hatebreed, Taking Back Sunday, Cannibal Corpse, Children Of Bodom, Ill Niño, Attila, Suicide Silence, Periphery, Maximum The Hormone, Tech N9ne, Cerebrus and Deadly Apples.

Visit the official Knotfest México 2017 website at this location.