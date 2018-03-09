A PERFECT CIRCLE Release "Disillusioned" Music Video; Limited Edition 10" Single Released

A Perfect Circle, who release their fourth full-length album Eat The Elephant on April 20th via BMG, have released the video for “Disillusioned”. Check it out below.

The Alex Howard-directed clip arrives as a limited edition 10-inch single of “The Doomed” and “Disillusioned” is released. The collectible vinyl has a dual pressing of both songs on Side A and a screen-printed B-side. Order one of the few remaining copies from the band here or pick one up at select retailers beginning today.

Pre-orders for Eat The Elephant, which was co-produced by Dave Sardy (Autolux, Slayer), are available here, and come with instant digital downloads of “TalkTalk”, “Disillusioned” and “The Doomed”. Eat The Elephant is being released in multiple formats including digital, CD, double gatefold 180-gram vinyl and a box set with vinyl, CD and hi-res digital download as well as a prism and custom playing card deck.

In advance of Record Store Day, a limited-edition independent retail exclusive version of the LP on white 180-gram vinyl with alternate cover will also be available. Pre-orders can be found here.

Eat The Elephant tracklisting:

"Eat The Elephant"

"Disillusioned"

"The Contrarian"

"The Doomed"

"So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish"

"TalkTalk"

"By And Down The River"

"Delicious"

"DLB"

"Hourglass"

"Feathers"

"Get The Lead Out"

"Disillusioned" video:

"TalkTalk":

"The Doomed" video:

Tour dates:

April

14 - Tucson, AZ - Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium

15 - Indio, CA - Coachella

17 - Santa Barbara, CA - Arlington Theatre

18 - San Jose, CA - San Jose State University Events Center

20 - Las Vegas, NV - Las Rageous Rock Festival

22 - Indio, CA - Coachella

May

12 - Somserset, WI - Northern Invasion

15 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena

16 - Columbia, MO - Mizzou Arena

18 - Columbus, OH - Rock on the Range

22 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BJCC

25 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma

26 - Dallas, TX - BFD 2018 at Starplex Pavilion

June

1 - Nürburgring, Germany - Rock Am Ring

2 - Nuremberg, Germany - Rock Im Park

5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset

6 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

8 - Aarhus, Denmark - Northridge Festival

9 - Helsinki, Finland - Sideways Festival

12 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester (Sold Out)

13 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton (Sold Out)

14 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton (Sold Out)

17 - Berlin, Germany - Zitadelle (Sold Out)

20 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622

21 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

23 - Esch-Sur-Aizette, Luxembourg

24 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop

26 - Paris, France - Olympia (Sold Out)

28 - Madrid, Spain - Download Festival Madrid

29 - Barcelona, Spain - Be Prog! My Friend Festival

July

1 - Verona, Italy - Rock The Castle

A Perfect Circle’s current line-up is Maynard James Keenan (Tool, Puscifer), Billy Howerdel (Ashes Divide), James Iha (Tinted Windows, Smashing Pumpkins), Jeff Friedl (Puscifer, The Beta Machine) and Matt McJunkins (Eagles of Death Metal, The Beta Machine).

(Photo - Tim Cadiente)