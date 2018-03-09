A PERFECT CIRCLE Release "Disillusioned" Music Video; Limited Edition 10" Single Released
March 9, 2018, 5 hours ago
A Perfect Circle, who release their fourth full-length album Eat The Elephant on April 20th via BMG, have released the video for “Disillusioned”. Check it out below.
The Alex Howard-directed clip arrives as a limited edition 10-inch single of “The Doomed” and “Disillusioned” is released. The collectible vinyl has a dual pressing of both songs on Side A and a screen-printed B-side. Order one of the few remaining copies from the band here or pick one up at select retailers beginning today.
Pre-orders for Eat The Elephant, which was co-produced by Dave Sardy (Autolux, Slayer), are available here, and come with instant digital downloads of “TalkTalk”, “Disillusioned” and “The Doomed”. Eat The Elephant is being released in multiple formats including digital, CD, double gatefold 180-gram vinyl and a box set with vinyl, CD and hi-res digital download as well as a prism and custom playing card deck.
In advance of Record Store Day, a limited-edition independent retail exclusive version of the LP on white 180-gram vinyl with alternate cover will also be available. Pre-orders can be found here.
Eat The Elephant tracklisting:
"Eat The Elephant"
"Disillusioned"
"The Contrarian"
"The Doomed"
"So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish"
"TalkTalk"
"By And Down The River"
"Delicious"
"DLB"
"Hourglass"
"Feathers"
"Get The Lead Out"
"Disillusioned" video:
"TalkTalk":
"The Doomed" video:
Tour dates:
April
14 - Tucson, AZ - Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium
15 - Indio, CA - Coachella
17 - Santa Barbara, CA - Arlington Theatre
18 - San Jose, CA - San Jose State University Events Center
20 - Las Vegas, NV - Las Rageous Rock Festival
22 - Indio, CA - Coachella
May
12 - Somserset, WI - Northern Invasion
15 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena
16 - Columbia, MO - Mizzou Arena
18 - Columbus, OH - Rock on the Range
22 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BJCC
25 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma
26 - Dallas, TX - BFD 2018 at Starplex Pavilion
June
1 - Nürburgring, Germany - Rock Am Ring
2 - Nuremberg, Germany - Rock Im Park
5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset
6 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum
8 - Aarhus, Denmark - Northridge Festival
9 - Helsinki, Finland - Sideways Festival
12 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester (Sold Out)
13 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton (Sold Out)
14 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton (Sold Out)
17 - Berlin, Germany - Zitadelle (Sold Out)
20 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622
21 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
23 - Esch-Sur-Aizette, Luxembourg
24 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop
26 - Paris, France - Olympia (Sold Out)
28 - Madrid, Spain - Download Festival Madrid
29 - Barcelona, Spain - Be Prog! My Friend Festival
July
1 - Verona, Italy - Rock The Castle
A Perfect Circle’s current line-up is Maynard James Keenan (Tool, Puscifer), Billy Howerdel (Ashes Divide), James Iha (Tinted Windows, Smashing Pumpkins), Jeff Friedl (Puscifer, The Beta Machine) and Matt McJunkins (Eagles of Death Metal, The Beta Machine).
(Photo - Tim Cadiente)