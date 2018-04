A PERFECT CIRCLE's Eat The Elephant Is The Nation's Top Selling Rock Record; Hologram Version Directed by Steven Sebring (Video)

A Perfect Circle’s Eat The Elephant, the Maynard James Keenan and Billy Howerdel led rock band’s return release following a 14-year gap between new albums, debuted atop numerous Billboard charts, grabbing the #1 spot on the Rock, Independent and Alternative Albums’ charts, a #2 entry on the Top Current Albums chart (for pure album sales) and a #3 album debut on the Top 200. This is the band’s fourth consecutive studio album to have Top 5 debut on the Billboard Top 200.

The band kicked off release week with a rare fan forum, taking questions via a live-streamed Q&A from Las Vegas, which was followed on Monday by a Jimmy Kimmel Live! performance of “TalkTalk” and “So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish” (videos below). In the midst of the release week activities, the band also announced a new round of tour dates for both the US and Europe (all dates below).

While Eat The Elephant was made available in the traditional incarnations (digital/CD, various vinyl colorways), it received a special treatment as part of a deluxe box set, with Sundance award-winning filmmaker Steven Sebring (Horses: Patti Smith And Her Band, Dream Of Life) creating the world’s first hologram album. The 58-minute hologram, which unfolds through the eyes of a young girl over the 12-song album arc, reveals itself when fans place the prism on their smartphones and enter a special code. The box set can be ordered via the A Perfect Circle store here.

“Having Maynard and Billy’s trust to create this for A Perfect Circle was a true artist’s dream,” said Sebring. “Their 14-year break allowed technology to catch up with their groundbreaking music and gave me the chance to apply new ideas of dimensional capture to this stunning album.”

More about the hologram version of Eat The Elephant:

Eat The Elephant album details below.

Tracklisting:

"Eat The Elephant"

"Disillusioned"

"The Contrarian"

"The Doomed"

"So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish"

"TalkTalk"

"By And Down The River"

"Delicious"

"DLB"

"Hourglass"

"Feathers"

"Get The Lead Out"

“So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish”:

"Disillusioned" video:

"TalkTalk":

"The Doomed" video:

Tour dates:

May

12 - Somserset, WI - Northern Invasion

15 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena

16 - Columbia, MO - Mizzou Arena

18 - Columbus, OH - Rock on the Range

22 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BJCC

25 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma

26 - Dallas, TX - BFD 2018 at Starplex Pavilion

June

1 - Nürburgring, Germany - Rock Am Ring

2 - Nuremberg, Germany - Rock Im Park

5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset

6 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

8 - Aarhus, Denmark - Northridge Festival

9 - Helsinki, Finland - Sideways Festival

12 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester

13 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

14 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

17 - Berlin, Germany - Zitadelle

20 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622

21 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

23 - Esch-Sur-Aizette, Luxembourg

24 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop

26 - Paris, France - Olympia

28 - Madrid, Spain - Download Festival Madrid

29 - Barcelona, Spain - Be Prog! My Friend Festival

July

1 - Verona, Italy - Rock The Castle

October

20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center

22 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheater

24 - Austin, TX - Austin 360 Amphitheatre

29 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

30 - Orlando, FL - CFE Arena

November

1 - Charlotte, NC - Bojangles’ Coliseum

2 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

6 - New York, NY - The Theater at Madison Square Garden

17 - Anaheim, CA - The Theatre at Honda Center

18 - Las Vegas, NV - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - The Chelsea

20 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

December

2 - Glasgow, Scotland - Glasgow Academy

3 - Manchester, UK - Victoria Warehouse

5 - London, UK - Wembley Arena Pavilion

7 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle Hamburg

15 - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena Kraków

16 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadhalle

18 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum

19 - Rome, Italy - Palalottomatica

Jimmy Kimmel Live! videos:

A Perfect Circle’s current lineup is Maynard James Keenan (Tool, Puscifer), Billy Howerdel (Ashes Divide), James Iha (Tinted Windows, Smashing Pumpkins), Jeff Friedl (Puscifer, The Beta Machine) and Matt McJunkins (Eagles of Death Metal, The Beta Machine). Greg Edwards (Failure, Autolux) is filling in for James Iha on all announced A Perfect Circle shows.

(Photo - Tim Cadiente)