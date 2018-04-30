A PERFECT CIRCLE's Eat The Elephant Is The Nation's Top Selling Rock Record; Hologram Version Directed by Steven Sebring (Video)
April 30, 2018, 6 minutes ago
A Perfect Circle’s Eat The Elephant, the Maynard James Keenan and Billy Howerdel led rock band’s return release following a 14-year gap between new albums, debuted atop numerous Billboard charts, grabbing the #1 spot on the Rock, Independent and Alternative Albums’ charts, a #2 entry on the Top Current Albums chart (for pure album sales) and a #3 album debut on the Top 200. This is the band’s fourth consecutive studio album to have Top 5 debut on the Billboard Top 200.
The band kicked off release week with a rare fan forum, taking questions via a live-streamed Q&A from Las Vegas, which was followed on Monday by a Jimmy Kimmel Live! performance of “TalkTalk” and “So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish” (videos below). In the midst of the release week activities, the band also announced a new round of tour dates for both the US and Europe (all dates below).
While Eat The Elephant was made available in the traditional incarnations (digital/CD, various vinyl colorways), it received a special treatment as part of a deluxe box set, with Sundance award-winning filmmaker Steven Sebring (Horses: Patti Smith And Her Band, Dream Of Life) creating the world’s first hologram album. The 58-minute hologram, which unfolds through the eyes of a young girl over the 12-song album arc, reveals itself when fans place the prism on their smartphones and enter a special code. The box set can be ordered via the A Perfect Circle store here.
“Having Maynard and Billy’s trust to create this for A Perfect Circle was a true artist’s dream,” said Sebring. “Their 14-year break allowed technology to catch up with their groundbreaking music and gave me the chance to apply new ideas of dimensional capture to this stunning album.”
More about the hologram version of Eat The Elephant:
Eat The Elephant album details below.
Tracklisting:
"Eat The Elephant"
"Disillusioned"
"The Contrarian"
"The Doomed"
"So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish"
"TalkTalk"
"By And Down The River"
"Delicious"
"DLB"
"Hourglass"
"Feathers"
"Get The Lead Out"
“So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish”:
"Disillusioned" video:
"TalkTalk":
"The Doomed" video:
Tour dates:
May
12 - Somserset, WI - Northern Invasion
15 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena
16 - Columbia, MO - Mizzou Arena
18 - Columbus, OH - Rock on the Range
22 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BJCC
25 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma
26 - Dallas, TX - BFD 2018 at Starplex Pavilion
June
1 - Nürburgring, Germany - Rock Am Ring
2 - Nuremberg, Germany - Rock Im Park
5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset
6 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum
8 - Aarhus, Denmark - Northridge Festival
9 - Helsinki, Finland - Sideways Festival
12 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester
13 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton
14 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton
17 - Berlin, Germany - Zitadelle
20 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622
21 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
23 - Esch-Sur-Aizette, Luxembourg
24 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop
26 - Paris, France - Olympia
28 - Madrid, Spain - Download Festival Madrid
29 - Barcelona, Spain - Be Prog! My Friend Festival
July
1 - Verona, Italy - Rock The Castle
October
20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center
22 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheater
24 - Austin, TX - Austin 360 Amphitheatre
29 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre
30 - Orlando, FL - CFE Arena
November
1 - Charlotte, NC - Bojangles’ Coliseum
2 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
6 - New York, NY - The Theater at Madison Square Garden
17 - Anaheim, CA - The Theatre at Honda Center
18 - Las Vegas, NV - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - The Chelsea
20 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre
December
2 - Glasgow, Scotland - Glasgow Academy
3 - Manchester, UK - Victoria Warehouse
5 - London, UK - Wembley Arena Pavilion
7 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena
13 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle Hamburg
15 - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena Kraków
16 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadhalle
18 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum
19 - Rome, Italy - Palalottomatica
Jimmy Kimmel Live! videos:
A Perfect Circle’s current lineup is Maynard James Keenan (Tool, Puscifer), Billy Howerdel (Ashes Divide), James Iha (Tinted Windows, Smashing Pumpkins), Jeff Friedl (Puscifer, The Beta Machine) and Matt McJunkins (Eagles of Death Metal, The Beta Machine). Greg Edwards (Failure, Autolux) is filling in for James Iha on all announced A Perfect Circle shows.
(Photo - Tim Cadiente)