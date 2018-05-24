A PERFECT CIRCLE Share 2D Clip Of "TalkTalk" From Hologram Film Version Of Eat The Elephant
A Perfect Circle share a 2D clip of “TalkTalk,” taken from the Steven Sebring-directed companion film for the band’s recently released album, Eat The Elephant.
“It is very much a combined experience of the tactile and the visual. I come from an era where the physical pieces of music were something that you cherished… Something like this brings back that visual excitement for people,” said Maynard James Keenan in a recent interview with Billboard Magazine regarding the hologram film. The 58-minute hologram, which unfolds through the eyes of a young girl over the 12-song album arc, reveals itself when fans place the prism on their smartphones and enter a special code. The prism is part of the Eat The Elephant deluxe box set, which can be purchased via the band’s web store.
“Having Maynard and Billy’s trust to create this for A Perfect Circle was a true artist’s dream,” said Sebring. “Their 14-year break allowed technology to catch up with their groundbreaking music and gave me the chance to apply new ideas of dimensional capture to this stunning album.”
A Perfect Circle’s Eat The Elephant debuted atop numerous Billboard charts, grabbing the #1 spot on the Rock, Independent and Alternative Albums’ charts, a #2 entry on the Top Current Albums chart (for pure album sales) and a #3 album debut on the Top 200. This is the band’s fourth consecutive studio album to have Top 5 debut on the Billboard Top 200.
In Canada, the album grabbed the #1 spot on the Canadian Alternative chart, a #3 entry for the all-genre consumption chart (album sales, track sales and streaming) and a #2 album debut on the Top 200.
Tracklisting:
"Eat The Elephant"
"Disillusioned"
"The Contrarian"
"The Doomed"
"So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish"
"TalkTalk"
"By And Down The River"
"Delicious"
"DLB"
"Hourglass"
"Feathers"
"Get The Lead Out"
“So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish”:
"Disillusioned" video:
"The Doomed" video:
Tour dates:
May
25 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma
26 - Dallas, TX - BFD 2018 at Starplex Pavilion
June
1 - Nürburgring, Germany - Rock Am Ring
2 - Nuremberg, Germany - Rock Im Park
5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset
6 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum
8 - Aarhus, Denmark - Northridge Festival
9 - Helsinki, Finland - Sideways Festival
12 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester
13 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton
14 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton
17 - Berlin, Germany - Zitadelle
20 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622
21 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
23 - Esch-Sur-Aizette, Luxembourg
24 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop
26 - Paris, France - Olympia
28 - Madrid, Spain - Download Festival Madrid
29 - Barcelona, Spain - Be Prog! My Friend Festival
July
1 - Verona, Italy - Rock The Castle
October
20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center
22 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheater
24 - Austin, TX - Austin 360 Amphitheatre
29 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre
30 - Orlando, FL - CFE Arena
November
1 - Charlotte, NC - Bojangles’ Coliseum
2 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
6 - New York, NY - The Theater at Madison Square Garden
17 - Anaheim, CA - The Theatre at Honda Center
18 - Las Vegas, NV - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - The Chelsea
20 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre
December
2 - Glasgow, Scotland - Glasgow Academy
3 - Manchester, UK - Victoria Warehouse
5 - London, UK - Wembley Arena Pavilion
7 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena
13 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle Hamburg
15 - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena Kraków
16 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadhalle
18 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum
19 - Rome, Italy - Palalottomatica
A Perfect Circle’s current lineup is Maynard James Keenan (Tool, Puscifer), Billy Howerdel (Ashes Divide), James Iha (Tinted Windows, Smashing Pumpkins), Jeff Friedl (Puscifer, The Beta Machine) and Matt McJunkins (Eagles of Death Metal, The Beta Machine). Greg Edwards (Failure, Autolux) is filling in for James Iha on all announced A Perfect Circle shows.