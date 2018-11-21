A PERFECT CIRCLE Streaming Cover Of AC/DC's "Dog Eat Dog"
November 21, 2018, 2 hours ago
A Perfect Circle, who debuted the video for “So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish” earlier this month, release a limited-edition 7" of the track with a B-side featuring Billy Howerdel and Maynard James Keenan’s take on AC/DC’s “Dog Eat Dog” (listen below).
The “So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish”/”Dog Eat Dog” vinyl single is available exclusively via Record Store Day Black Friday. For a list of participating independent retailers please visit recordstoreday.com.
A Perfect Circle wrapped up their third leg of North American tour dates last night with a stirring show in Phoenix, with a European trek beginning December 2nd in Glasgow.
A Perfect Circle tour dates:
December
2 - Glasgow, Scotland - Glasgow Academy
3 - Manchester, UK - Victoria Warehouse
5 - London, UK - Wembley Arena Pavilion
6 - Paris, France - Zenith Paris – La Villette
7 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena
9 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
10 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium
12 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum Copenhagen
13 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle Hamburg
15 - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena Kraków
16 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadhalle
18 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum
19 - Rome, Italy - Palalottomatica
“So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish” video:
(Photo - Paul Harries)