A PERFECT CIRCLE Streaming Cover Of AC/DC's "Dog Eat Dog"

A Perfect Circle, who debuted the video for “So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish” earlier this month, release a limited-edition 7" of the track with a B-side featuring Billy Howerdel and Maynard James Keenan’s take on AC/DC’s “Dog Eat Dog” (listen below).

The “So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish”/”Dog Eat Dog” vinyl single is available exclusively via Record Store Day Black Friday. For a list of participating independent retailers please visit recordstoreday.com.

A Perfect Circle wrapped up their third leg of North American tour dates last night with a stirring show in Phoenix, with a European trek beginning December 2nd in Glasgow.

A Perfect Circle tour dates:

December

2 - Glasgow, Scotland - Glasgow Academy

3 - Manchester, UK - Victoria Warehouse

5 - London, UK - Wembley Arena Pavilion

6 - Paris, France - Zenith Paris – La Villette

7 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena

9 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

10 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

12 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum Copenhagen

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle Hamburg

15 - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena Kraków

16 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadhalle

18 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum

19 - Rome, Italy - Palalottomatica

“So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish” video:

(Photo - Paul Harries)