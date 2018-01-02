A PERFECT CIRCLE Streaming New Single "Disillusioned"; 2-Track 10" Due In March

A Perfect Circle have released their new single, "Disillusioned", another track from their forthcoming new album. Listen to the song below, and purchase the single at this location.

A Perfect Circle recently released “The Doomed”, the first music from the new album, as well as an accompanying video for the track, which can be seen below.

You can now pre-order a limited edition dual groove 10" vinyl with the new songs "The Doomed" and "Disillusioned". Included is an instant digital download of both songs. The 10" vinyl will be released on March 9th. The estimated delivery date is March 9th for US orders. International delivery times will vary (will not arrive on release date). If you order multiple items your order will remain on hold until everything is in stock.

The video for "The Doomed" was directed by Jeremy Danger and Travis Shinn. Watch below:

A Perfect Circle recently announced their first European tour in fourteen years (dates below).

June

1 - Nürburgring, Germany - Rock Am Ring

2 - Nuremberg, Germany - Rock Im Park

5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset

6 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

8 - Aarhus, Denmark - Northridge Festival

9 - Helsinki, Finland - Sideways Festival

12 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester (Sold Out)

13 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton (Sold Out)

14 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton (Sold Out)

17 - Berlin, Germany - Zitadelle

20 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622

23 - Esch-Sur-Aizette, Luxembourg

26 - Paris, France - Olympia (Sold Out)

28 - Madrid, Spain - Download Festival Madrid

29 - Barcelona, Spain - Be Prog! My Friend Festival

July

1 - Verona, Italy - Rock The Castle

The band’s current lineup is Maynard James Keenan (Tool, Puscifer), Billy Howerdel (Ashes Divide), James Iha (Tinted Windows, ex-Smashing Pumpkins), Jeff Friedl (Puscifer, The Beta Machine) and Matt McJunkins (Eagles Of Death Metal, The Beta Machine).