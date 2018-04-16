A PERFECT CIRCLE Streaming New Song "So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish"

A Perfect Circle are streaming the new song “So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish”, featured on their new album Eat The Elephant, out on April 20th via BMG. Listen below.

“We all cope with the absurd in our own manner,” said Maynard James Keenan in reference to the new track. “The Italian side of me produces and shares wine with friends in order to feel grounded and connected in the midst of all the madness. But once the wine is gone, the drunk and sarcastic Irish side of me goes straight for the unreasonable jugular. #comedyfirstandalways”

A Perfect Circle made their Coachella debut last night, playing several new songs including the aforementioned “So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish”. “Eat The Elephant” and “TalkTalk”. In contrast to the festival set, the band plays an intimate outing at Santa Barbara’s Arlington Theatre tomorrow night before returning to the desert for a second performance. On the eve of Eat The Elephant’s release (Thursday, April 19th at 7:15 PM pacific), Maynard James Keenan and Billy Howerdel will answer fan’s questions in a rare Q&A (tune in via the band’s Facebook page. A Perfect Circle play “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday, April 23rd.

Eat The Elephant pre-orders, which offer instant downloads of “So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish”, “TalkTalk”, “Disillusioned” and “The Doomed”, are available here. The 12-song album is available in multiple formats including digital, CD, double gatefold 180-gram vinyl and a box set with both the vinyl and CD as well as a prism and custom playing card deck. In advance of Record Store Day, a limited-edition independent retail exclusive version of the LP on white 180-gram vinyl with alternate cover will also be available.

Eat The Elephant tracklisting:

"Eat The Elephant"

"Disillusioned"

"The Contrarian"

"The Doomed"

"So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish"

"TalkTalk"

"By And Down The River"

"Delicious"

"DLB"

"Hourglass"

"Feathers"

"Get The Lead Out"

"Disillusioned" video:

"TalkTalk":

"The Doomed" video:

Tour dates:

April

17 - Santa Barbara, CA - Arlington Theatre

18 - San Jose, CA - San Jose State University Events Center

20 - Las Vegas, NV - Las Rageous Rock Festival

22 - Indio, CA - Coachella

May

12 - Somserset, WI - Northern Invasion

15 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena

16 - Columbia, MO - Mizzou Arena

18 - Columbus, OH - Rock on the Range

22 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BJCC

25 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma

26 - Dallas, TX - BFD 2018 at Starplex Pavilion

June

1 - Nürburgring, Germany - Rock Am Ring

2 - Nuremberg, Germany - Rock Im Park

5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset

6 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

8 - Aarhus, Denmark - Northridge Festival

9 - Helsinki, Finland - Sideways Festival

12 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester (Sold Out)

13 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton (Sold Out)

14 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton (Sold Out)

17 - Berlin, Germany - Zitadelle (Sold Out)

20 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622

21 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

23 - Esch-Sur-Aizette, Luxembourg

24 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop

26 - Paris, France - Olympia (Sold Out)

28 - Madrid, Spain - Download Festival Madrid

29 - Barcelona, Spain - Be Prog! My Friend Festival

July

1 - Verona, Italy - Rock The Castle

A Perfect Circle’s current line-up is Maynard James Keenan (Tool, Puscifer), Billy Howerdel (Ashes Divide), James Iha (Tinted Windows, Smashing Pumpkins), Jeff Friedl (Puscifer, The Beta Machine) and Matt McJunkins (Eagles of Death Metal, The Beta Machine).

(Photo - Tim Cadiente)