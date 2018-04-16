A PERFECT CIRCLE Streaming New Song "So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish"
April 16, 2018, 2 hours ago
A Perfect Circle are streaming the new song “So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish”, featured on their new album Eat The Elephant, out on April 20th via BMG. Listen below.
“We all cope with the absurd in our own manner,” said Maynard James Keenan in reference to the new track. “The Italian side of me produces and shares wine with friends in order to feel grounded and connected in the midst of all the madness. But once the wine is gone, the drunk and sarcastic Irish side of me goes straight for the unreasonable jugular. #comedyfirstandalways”
A Perfect Circle made their Coachella debut last night, playing several new songs including the aforementioned “So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish”. “Eat The Elephant” and “TalkTalk”. In contrast to the festival set, the band plays an intimate outing at Santa Barbara’s Arlington Theatre tomorrow night before returning to the desert for a second performance. On the eve of Eat The Elephant’s release (Thursday, April 19th at 7:15 PM pacific), Maynard James Keenan and Billy Howerdel will answer fan’s questions in a rare Q&A (tune in via the band’s Facebook page. A Perfect Circle play “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday, April 23rd.
Eat The Elephant pre-orders, which offer instant downloads of “So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish”, “TalkTalk”, “Disillusioned” and “The Doomed”, are available here. The 12-song album is available in multiple formats including digital, CD, double gatefold 180-gram vinyl and a box set with both the vinyl and CD as well as a prism and custom playing card deck. In advance of Record Store Day, a limited-edition independent retail exclusive version of the LP on white 180-gram vinyl with alternate cover will also be available.
Eat The Elephant tracklisting:
"Eat The Elephant"
"Disillusioned"
"The Contrarian"
"The Doomed"
"So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish"
"TalkTalk"
"By And Down The River"
"Delicious"
"DLB"
"Hourglass"
"Feathers"
"Get The Lead Out"
"Disillusioned" video:
"TalkTalk":
"The Doomed" video:
Tour dates:
April
17 - Santa Barbara, CA - Arlington Theatre
18 - San Jose, CA - San Jose State University Events Center
20 - Las Vegas, NV - Las Rageous Rock Festival
22 - Indio, CA - Coachella
May
12 - Somserset, WI - Northern Invasion
15 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena
16 - Columbia, MO - Mizzou Arena
18 - Columbus, OH - Rock on the Range
22 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BJCC
25 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma
26 - Dallas, TX - BFD 2018 at Starplex Pavilion
June
1 - Nürburgring, Germany - Rock Am Ring
2 - Nuremberg, Germany - Rock Im Park
5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset
6 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum
8 - Aarhus, Denmark - Northridge Festival
9 - Helsinki, Finland - Sideways Festival
12 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester (Sold Out)
13 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton (Sold Out)
14 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton (Sold Out)
17 - Berlin, Germany - Zitadelle (Sold Out)
20 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622
21 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
23 - Esch-Sur-Aizette, Luxembourg
24 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop
26 - Paris, France - Olympia (Sold Out)
28 - Madrid, Spain - Download Festival Madrid
29 - Barcelona, Spain - Be Prog! My Friend Festival
July
1 - Verona, Italy - Rock The Castle
A Perfect Circle’s current line-up is Maynard James Keenan (Tool, Puscifer), Billy Howerdel (Ashes Divide), James Iha (Tinted Windows, Smashing Pumpkins), Jeff Friedl (Puscifer, The Beta Machine) and Matt McJunkins (Eagles of Death Metal, The Beta Machine).
(Photo - Tim Cadiente)