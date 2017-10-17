A PERFECT CIRCLE Streaming New Song “The Doomed”
October 17, 2017, 10 minutes ago
A Perfect Circle have released the new song, “The Doomed”. The track is the first music to be heard from the multi-platinum outfit’s highly anticipated 2018 full-length.
“Fourteen years have passed since we released eMOTIVe,” said Maynard James Keenan. “A new release is long overdue. In light of this current difficult and polarized social, spiritual and political climate, we artist types need to open our big mouths and share the light a little louder.”
“Years of life experience has brought our music to this moment,” added Billy Howerdel. “We know where we came from. Deeply connected to the path we’re on.”
A Perfect Circle recently announced they had signed a worldwide recording deal with BMG and are in the studio working with producer Dave Sardy on the follow-up to 2004’s eMOTIVe.
“The Doomed” arrives as A Perfect Circle kick off the second leg of their first North American tour in six years, launching on October 21st at the Aftershock festival. Purchase or listen to "The Doomed" here.
Tour dates:
October
21 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival
23 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena
25 - Albuquerque, NM - Tingley Coliseum
26 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center
28 - Toluca, Mexico - Knotfest Mexico
30 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena
November
1 - Fairfax, VA - EagleBank Arena
2 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
4 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena
5 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
7 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
8 - Boston, MA - Agganis Arena
10 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Center
11 - Albany, NY - Times Union Center
12 - Syracuse, NY - The OnCenter Arena
14 - Montreal, QC - Place Bell
15 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre
17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center
18 - Cleveland, OH - Wolstein Center
19 - Highland Heights, KY - BB&T Arena
21 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre
22 - Grand Rapids, MI - The DeltaPlex Arena
24 - Chicago, IL - UIC Pavilion
25 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
28 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
30 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Coliseum
December
1 - Seattle, WA - Key Arena
2 - Portland, OR - Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum
4 - Eugene, OR - Matthew Knight Arena
The band’s current lineup is Maynard James Keenan (Tool, Puscifer), Billy Howerdel (Ashes Divide), James Iha (Tinted Windows, ex-Smashing Pumpkins), Jeff Friedl (Puscifer, The Beta Machine) and Matt McJunkins (Eagles Of Death Metal, The Beta Machine).