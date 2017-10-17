A PERFECT CIRCLE Streaming New Song “The Doomed”

A Perfect Circle have released the new song, “The Doomed”. The track is the first music to be heard from the multi-platinum outfit’s highly anticipated 2018 full-length.

“Fourteen years have passed since we released eMOTIVe,” said Maynard James Keenan. “A new release is long overdue. In light of this current difficult and polarized social, spiritual and political climate, we artist types need to open our big mouths and share the light a little louder.”

“Years of life experience has brought our music to this moment,” added Billy Howerdel. “We know where we came from. Deeply connected to the path we’re on.”

A Perfect Circle recently announced they had signed a worldwide recording deal with BMG and are in the studio working with producer Dave Sardy on the follow-up to 2004’s eMOTIVe.

“The Doomed” arrives as A Perfect Circle kick off the second leg of their first North American tour in six years, launching on October 21st at the Aftershock festival. Purchase or listen to "The Doomed" here.

Tour dates:

October

21 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

23 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena

25 - Albuquerque, NM - Tingley Coliseum

26 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

28 - Toluca, Mexico - Knotfest Mexico

30 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

November

1 - Fairfax, VA - EagleBank Arena

2 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

4 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

5 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

7 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

8 - Boston, MA - Agganis Arena

10 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Center

11 - Albany, NY - Times Union Center

12 - Syracuse, NY - The OnCenter Arena

14 - Montreal, QC - Place Bell

15 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre

17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center

18 - Cleveland, OH - Wolstein Center

19 - Highland Heights, KY - BB&T Arena

21 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

22 - Grand Rapids, MI - The DeltaPlex Arena

24 - Chicago, IL - UIC Pavilion

25 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

28 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

30 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Coliseum

December

1 - Seattle, WA - Key Arena

2 - Portland, OR - Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum

4 - Eugene, OR - Matthew Knight Arena

The band’s current lineup is Maynard James Keenan (Tool, Puscifer), Billy Howerdel (Ashes Divide), James Iha (Tinted Windows, ex-Smashing Pumpkins), Jeff Friedl (Puscifer, The Beta Machine) and Matt McJunkins (Eagles Of Death Metal, The Beta Machine).